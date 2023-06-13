Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Dr. McCullough Testifies in the Pennsylvania Senate

Four Domains of COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Syndromes Revealed

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Courageous Discourse | June 9, 2023

On Friday June 9, 2023, I returned to the Pennsylvania Senate on request by former military officer and American hero, Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33). The session was co-chaired by Senator Cris Dush (R-25). Co-presenters included Steve Kirsch, Founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, and attorney Tom Renz. I organized my comments along the lines of this outline:

  1. Update on the US design and blueprint of SARS-CoV-2 from Baric et al at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, funding by the NIH and outsourcing of the research plans via the EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in Wuhan, China.
  2. COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes
    1. Cardiovascular
    2. Neurological
    3. Thrombotic
    4. Immunological
  3. Questions from Senators and Representatives answered
    1. Shedding
    2. Risk benefit analysis of COVID-19 vaccines
    3. Failure of vaccine efficacy
    4. Reason why SARS-CoV-2 was created
    5. Global results of mass indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccination—winners and losers

June 13, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: