Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

White House to Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Tank Shells – Reports

Sputnik – 13.06.2023

The administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

After weeks of internal debated on how to equip the Abrams tanks that the United States has provided to Kiev the White House is expected to agree on the transferring of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing administration sources.

Although some officials say that there are no serious obstacles to approving the shipment of depleted uranium munitions, others express concern that due to the transfer of such shells, Washington could be criticized for providing weapons that pose a danger to human health and the environment, according to the newspaper.

In addition, the White House is still discussing the possibility of providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, among other arms, according to the news outlet.

In late April, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said that London had sent Kiev thousands of shells for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it donated, including some with depleted uranium. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said that London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.

June 13, 2023 - Posted by | War Crimes |

1 Comment »

  1. Thus, a nuclear war. For surely, such weapons are radio active poison now and into the forever future. As was done upon Iraq, leaving mutation and its ensuing misery into the forever future.

    How insane. How insane to manufacture such weapons and then use them, for in doing so, the use is upon the whole world, every living species will be poisoned with nuclear weapons… forever into the future.

    That poisoning becomes the present and the future.

    Is that what you want, America? If not, challenge and voice opposition. Otherwise, that is implanted, now and forever…

    Like

    Comment by michael | June 13, 2023 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: