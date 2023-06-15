Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Exploding the Malthusian, Anti-Human One Health Myth

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

[RECORDED MAY 20, 2023] via ChildrensHealthDefense.org: Where did the global biosecurity agenda come from? Where is it going, what was it intended to do? Was it hijacked, or was it always nefarious? How then do the IHR Amendments and Pandemic Treaty fit into this, and who were the funders? Dr. Meryl Nass and James Corbett continue their discussion in the 7th installment of their series on the WHO + One Health to answer these questions and more, with former WHO expert Dr. David Bell. Tune in!

VIDEO COURTESY CHD.TV / WATCH ON RUMBLE

SHOW NOTES:

The Myth Of Pandemic Preparedness

A Primer On The WHO, The Treaty, And Its Plans For Pandemic Preparedness

The Lancet: One Health: A Call For Ecological Equity

The Lancet: One Health Action For Health Security And Equity

One Health High-Level Expert Panel — One Health Theory Of Change

Corbett Report Episode 383: Covid-911: From Homeland Security To Biosecurity

Your Daughter For A Rat? — Dr. David Bell

Exploring Biodigital Convergence — Policy Horizons Canada

Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals The True Agenda

US Biological Warfare Program History

Article-By-Article Compilation Of Proposed Amendments To The International Health Regulations (2005) Submitted In Accordance With Decision WHA75(9) (2022)

Germs: Biological Weapons And America’s Secret War

Gain-Of-Function Research On HPAI H5N1 Viruses: Welcome And Introductory Remarks

Is The IPCC Rigged? – Questions For Corbett #096

UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK CONVENTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Club Of Rome — The First Global Revolution

Pandemics Are Not The Real Health Threat — Dr. David Bell

What Is Man That Science Art Mindful Of Him? — Dr. David Bell

Are There Limits To Growth? – Questions For Corbett #077 – The Corbett Report

Lab-Grown Meat Could Be 25 Times Worse For The Climate Than Beef

Who Is Bill Gates? — Corbett Report Documentary

Meryl Nass – Substack

A Primer On The WHO, The Treaty, And Its Plans For Pandemic Preparedness ⋆ Brownstone Institute

Superabundance: The Story Of Population Growth, Innovation, And Human Flourishing On An Infinitely Bountiful Planet

June 15, 2023 - Posted by | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: