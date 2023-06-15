Exploding the Malthusian, Anti-Human One Health Myth
[RECORDED MAY 20, 2023] via ChildrensHealthDefense.org: Where did the global biosecurity agenda come from? Where is it going, what was it intended to do? Was it hijacked, or was it always nefarious? How then do the IHR Amendments and Pandemic Treaty fit into this, and who were the funders? Dr. Meryl Nass and James Corbett continue their discussion in the 7th installment of their series on the WHO + One Health to answer these questions and more, with former WHO expert Dr. David Bell. Tune in!
The Myth Of Pandemic Preparedness
A Primer On The WHO, The Treaty, And Its Plans For Pandemic Preparedness
The Lancet: One Health: A Call For Ecological Equity
The Lancet: One Health Action For Health Security And Equity
One Health High-Level Expert Panel — One Health Theory Of Change
Corbett Report Episode 383: Covid-911: From Homeland Security To Biosecurity
Your Daughter For A Rat? — Dr. David Bell
Exploring Biodigital Convergence — Policy Horizons Canada
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals The True Agenda
US Biological Warfare Program History
Article-By-Article Compilation Of Proposed Amendments To The International Health Regulations (2005) Submitted In Accordance With Decision WHA75(9) (2022)
Germs: Biological Weapons And America’s Secret War
Gain-Of-Function Research On HPAI H5N1 Viruses: Welcome And Introductory Remarks
Is The IPCC Rigged? – Questions For Corbett #096
UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK CONVENTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE
Club Of Rome — The First Global Revolution
Pandemics Are Not The Real Health Threat — Dr. David Bell
What Is Man That Science Art Mindful Of Him? — Dr. David Bell
Are There Limits To Growth? – Questions For Corbett #077 – The Corbett Report
Lab-Grown Meat Could Be 25 Times Worse For The Climate Than Beef
Who Is Bill Gates? — Corbett Report Documentary
A Primer On The WHO, The Treaty, And Its Plans For Pandemic Preparedness ⋆ Brownstone Institute
Superabundance: The Story Of Population Growth, Innovation, And Human Flourishing On An Infinitely Bountiful Planet
