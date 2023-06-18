Aletho News

Mysterious Deletion of Medical Journals

Dr. Scott Jensen | June 14, 2023

It’s time to be on red alert. Substandard medical publications were used to push and promote narratives and squash other narratives. AND NOW those publications are being silently deleted.

Hundreds of medical journals are disappearing, and no one is talking about it! I’ve never seen this in my 40 years of practicing medicine.

