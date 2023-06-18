Mysterious Deletion of Medical Journals
Dr. Scott Jensen | June 14, 2023
It’s time to be on red alert. Substandard medical publications were used to push and promote narratives and squash other narratives. AND NOW those publications are being silently deleted.
Hundreds of medical journals are disappearing, and no one is talking about it! I’ve never seen this in my 40 years of practicing medicine.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 18, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
CRITICAL CARE PIONEER EXPOSES WAR ON REPURPOSED DRUGS
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
The Remarkable Historiography of David Irving
By Ron Unz • Unz Review • June 4, 2018
I’m very pleased to announce that our selection of HTML Books now contains works by renowned World War II historian David Irving, including his magisterial Hitler’s War, named by famed military historian Sir John Keegan as one of the most crucial volumes for properly understanding that conflict. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,364,668 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
jbthring on Like the Curious Bride in… eddieb on The Remarkable Historiography… eddieb on The Remarkable Historiography… aletho on Ukrainian Counteroffensive’s S… Thomas Lee Simpson on Pentagon program hunts those w… poisonedwater on Ukrainian Counteroffensive’s S… roberthstiver on US Submarine That Crashed in S… papasha408 on Pentagon program hunts those w… roberthstiver on Beijing responds to new hackin… papasha408 on Kiev intends to kill as many R… jbthring on G7 leaders scaremonger over Ir… Thomas Simpson on Suspended for Providing Balanc…
Aletho News
- Sugar-coating the objectivity of medical research
- Mysterious Deletion of Medical Journals
- Myth of Big Oil’s Funding of Climate Scepticism vs Reality of Big Green’s Billions Driving Climate Alarmism
- Gender-affirming hormones in children and adolescents
- Secret Pfizer Document Shows Company Observed 1.6 Million Injuries Following COVID Vaccination
- Can We Please Have Some Honesty About Trump’s Lockdowns?
- HHS is Still Wasting Money Fighting Online Covid “Disinformation”
- Pentagon program hunts those who ‘embarrass’ its generals – Intercept
- Beijing responds to new hacking allegations
- US Submarine That Crashed in South China Sea Two Years Ago Won’t Be Ready Until 2026
If Americans Knew
- Update on the arrest of Shadi Khoury, grandson of Samia Khoury
- New 3rd political party “No Labels” seeks middle ground – except on Israel
- Is the United States Moving Its Capital to Jerusalem?
- NYT downplays Palestinian civilian deaths, political motivation for Gaza attack
- What is behind the latest Israel-Gaza violence?
- What’s standing in the way of an Israel-Gaza ceasefire? Israel wants to keep breaking int’l law
- Israeli Missiles Kill Eight Palestinians, Including A Child, In Gaza
- Israel closes Gaza crossings; possible serious deterioration of humanitarian conditions
- Israel has killed 20 journalists with impunity since 2000
- Israel attacks Gaza, killing 15 Palestinians, including women and children
Brownstone Institute
- Green Monkeys, You Say?
- My Conversation with AI Over Hydroxychloroquine
- An Unofficial Q&A on International Health Regulations
- A Genealogy of Corporatism
- Kennedy, DeSantis and a Covid Reckoning Election
- The Pharmacological Path to Soft-Core Totalitarianism
- Where Is the Silver Lining?
- Can We Please Have Some Honesty About Trump’s Lockdowns?
- Paying the Price for Campus Closures
- Better to Have No Commission Than This One
Richie Allen
- EU Claims Extreme Weather Has Killed 195,000 Since 1980
- Man Fakes Own Death To Teach Family Lesson For Not Keeping In Touch!
- Diet Coaches Planned For 2 Year-Olds To Tackle Obesity.
- Phone-In Tonight – Get Involved!
- Malaysia Asks Interpol To Track Comedian Who Made Missing Plane Joke!
- Three Million UK Homes Have Faulty Smart Meters
- Study Finds Audiences Are Switching Off Depressing News
- Poll Suggests Quarter Of Population Believes Covid Was A Hoax
- Mum Loses Fight To See Daughter’s Sex Education Content
- Justice Secretary Pledges To End “Brazen Abuse” Of The Law By “Ultra-Rich”
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Ross McKitrick: The truth about forest fires goes up in climate-change smoke
- Princeton Academic: We Should Become Vegans for the Sake of the Planet
- Pioneering electric plane shelved as batteries only last a few hundred flights
- UK Battery Maker Sees Shares Crash
- Greenland’s Summer Ice Melt Delayed
- Ben Marlow’s Green Energy Dream
- Forget 1.5C, Now It’s 1.0C!
- State Of The UK Climate 2022
- Energy bills to rise £200 a year ‘to pay for wasted wind power’
- Homes stuck with millions of faulty smart meters
No Tricks Zone
- German Scientist Fritz Vahrenholt Attributes Part Of Modern Warming To “The Decrease In Clouds”
- New Study Shows We Are Now 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑒 At Modeling Cloud Climate Effects Than We Were In 1984
- Green Party Headquarters’ Heat Pump Debacle: 5 Million Euros Cost, Still No Heat!
- New Research: Only 2 Of Every 100,000 CO2 Molecules Radiate Photons. And This Controls Climate?
- Good Climate News: Wildfire Trends Have Fallen Off Significantly Over The Recent Decades
- Europe’s Climate Suffers From Lack Of Clouds And Rain…Not From A CO2 Increase
- New Study: Sea Levels 3-4 Meters Higher Than Today When CO2 Was At ‘Safe’ Levels
- German Government Prepares To End Meat Consumption – Rations Of Just 10 Grams Daily!
- Scientists Caught Inflating Antarctic Ice Losses 3000% More Than Observations
- Surprise: Hurricane Activity Reconstructions Show Greater Storm Frequency When Globe Was Cold
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply