James Corbett Testifies at the National Citizens Inquiry
Corbett • 06/12/2023
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
On May 18, 2023, James Corbett testified to the National Citizens Inquiry in Ottawa on the subject of the WHO’s looming global pandemic treaty, the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, and the One Health approach that is being used to justify an even greater centralization of power in the hands of unaccountable institutions in the name of “global health.” The presentation also includes information on the prospect of Canada or other member states withdrawing from the WHO, information on the technocratic roots of the One Health agenda, how states of exception are used to undermine constitutional rights, and much, much more.
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
DOCUMENTATION
|National Citizens Inquiry – #SolutionsWatch
|Time Reference:
|00:47
|National Citizens Inquiry homepage
|Time Reference:
|01:17
|Quotations from WHO Constitution
|Time Reference:
|05:19
|Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting
|Time Reference:
|10:12
|WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?
|Time Reference:
|13:20
|WHO chief declares monkeypox an international emergency after expert panel fails to reach consensus
|Time Reference:
|20:55
|Newsweek: PHEIC gives WHO widespread powers, up to and including “mobilizing NATO military assets”
|Time Reference:
|21:40
|Council of Europe: The handling of the H1N1 pandemic: more transparency needed
|Time Reference:
|23:01
|BMJ: WHO and the pandemic flu “conspiracies”
|Time Reference:
|23:04
|Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) submitted in accordance with decision WHA75(9) (2022)
|Time Reference:
|23:33
|Quote on Global Digital Health Certification Network from Implementation of the International
Health Regulations (2005)
|Time Reference:
|25:07
|CDC page on One Health
|Time Reference:
|33:27
|Quadripartite Secretariat for One Health
|Time Reference:
|35:24
|Sovereignty Coalition Press Conference: Get the US out of the W.H.O.
|Time Reference:
|40:12
|Biosecurity and Politics (Giorgio Agamben)
|Time Reference:
|43:15
|State of Exception by Giorgio Agamben
|Time Reference:
|51:33
|Universal Declaration of Human Rights
|Time Reference:
|51:59
|Lab-grown meat could be 25 times worse for the climate than beef
|Time Reference:
|55:21
|Shock: Elon Musk’s Grandfather Was Head Of Canada’s Technocracy Movement
|Time Reference:
|57:44
|Exploring Biodigital Convergence – Policy Horizons Canada
|Time Reference:
|01:01:04
|Denis Rancourt on excess mortality during the scamdemic
|Time Reference:
|01:15:40
|The Independent Panel: “Pandemic Preparedness” scores vs. death rates
|Time Reference:
|01:16:31
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply