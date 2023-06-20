BIG GUY, BIG PLANS

THIS DELEGADATION WILL GET IT FIXED FAST!
By Steve Templeton | Brownstone Institute | June 8, 2023
Sandra Hempel. 2007. The first epidemiologist, John Snow, was not well-received by the “experts” of his time. That’s because his discovery of the Broad Street pump as a source of cholera transmission didn’t fit in with the prevailing miasma theory, which instead attributed disease to exposure to noxious gases. As I further explain in FMP:
Snow later came to the defense of ‘nuisance trades’ that produced noxious gases such as abbatoirs, tanneries, bone-boilers, soap manufacturer, tallow melters, and makers of chemical fertilizers. He explained his reasoning–that if the noxious odors produced by these manufacturers were “not injurious to those actually on the spot where the trades are carried on, it is impossible they should be to persons further removed from the spot.”
The medical journal the Lancet displayed nothing but contempt for Snow’s efforts, painting the manufacturers’ lobby as pro-miasma and accusing Snow of spreading misinformation: “The fact that the well whence Dr. Snow draws all sanitary truth is the main sewer.”
More than a hundred years later, the Lancet published the COVID immunity-denying John Snow Memo that attacked the Great Barrington Declaration, which has since been completely validated by events. It is unlikely that the JSM authors or anyone at the Lancet noticed the historical irony. … Read all fifteen
