BlackRock Recruiter Claims Senators Can Be ‘Bought’ For $10k, War ‘Good For Business’

The undercover chaps and lasses at James O’Keefe’s new undercover media venture have done it again – this time tricking a BlackRock recruiter into making several damning admissions.

In a series of covertly-recorded meetings, recruiter Serge Varlay describes how BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – is able to “run the world,” and that it’s easier to pull off shenanigans when “people aren’t thinking about it.”

According to Varlay, US Senators can be ‘bought’ for as little as $10k.

“The senators… are f***ing cheap – you got 10 grand, you can buy a senator,” he remarked.

You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people, I work for a company called BlackRock… It’s not who is the president, it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators these guys are fuckin cheap. Got 10 grand you can buy a senator I’ll give you 500k right now. It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket. –OMG

Blackrock is also apparently loving the war in Ukraine, which Varley described as “real fuckin’ good for business.”

Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is the wheat market. The price of bread goes up, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity for profit…

According to Varley, it’s “exciting when shit goes wrong.”

“So what are you gonna do if you’re a trading firm? The moment that news hits, within a millisecond, you’re going to pump trades into whoever the wheat suppliers are. Into their stocks. Within an hour or two that stick goes f*cking up and then you sell and you just make, I don’t know, however many mil,” he continued. “The Ukrainian economy is tied very largely to the wheat market, global wheat market, prices of bread, you know, literally everything goes up and down. This is fantastic if you’re trading.

“Volatility creates opportunity to make profit. War is real fucking good for business.”

Watch:

BREAKING: @BlackRock Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact “It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president” “You got $10K? You can buy a senator" “War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed pic.twitter.com/DZIy1DuZKF — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023

As the Post Millennial notes, Varley also described himself as a person who “decide[s] people’s fates.”

“Every f*cking day, I literally decide how somebody’s life is going to be shaped,” he said. “I’m not actually a finance guy, I just know what happens because I’m recruiting people who do these things.”

More via the PM:

Varlay said these banks run the world because “you acquire stuff. You diversify, you acquire, you keep acquiring. You spend whatever you make in acquiring more. And at a certain point, your risk level is super low. Imagine you’ve invested in 10 different industries, from food to drinks to technology. If one of them fails it doesn’t matter, you have nine others to back you up.”

Varlay said that once “you own a little bit of everything… you can take this big f*ck-ton of money and then you can start to buy people.”