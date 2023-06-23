“NEW EASTERN OUTLOOK” THANKS EU FOR SANCTIONS COMENDATION
New Eastern Outlook – June 23, 2023
In connection with the inclusion of New Eastern Outlook in the EU’s 11th sanctions package, we sincerely appreciate the free and effective promotion of our journal.
For many years, New Eastern Outlook has been an open forum for experts from different countries to express their views on a wide range of political, economic and social issues. We have honestly and consistently reported on the neocolonial policies of the EU and the United States in various regions of the world, and we consider the sanctions policy against us to be our highest commendation.
We note that since the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on us, the geography of our readers has expanded considerably and the number of our readers has grown steadily.
Thank you, European dictators! Have a safe journey into your troubled future!
We appreciate your sincere interest in our publications.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 23, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Russophobia | European Union
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
THE WOMAN RESPONSIBLE FOR THE U.S. COVID RESPONSE
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
DID A VACCINE EXPERIMENT ON U.S. SOLDIERS CAUSE THE “SPANISH FLU” ?
The 1918-19 bacterial vaccine experiment may have killed 50-100 million people
By Kevin Barry, President | First Freedoms, Inc. | November 7, 2018
The “Spanish Flu” killed an estimated 50-100 million people during a pandemic 1918-19. What if the story we have been told about this pandemic isn’t true? What if, instead, the killer infection was neither the flu nor Spanish in origin? Newly analyzed documents reveal that the “Spanish Flu” may have been a military vaccine experiment gone awry. In looking back on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, we need to delve deeper to solve this mystery.
Summary
- The reason modern technology has not been able to pinpoint the killer influenza strain from this pandemic is because influenza was not the killer.
- More soldiers died during WWI from disease than from bullets.
- The pandemic was not flu. An estimated 95% (or higher) of the deaths were caused by bacterial pneumonia, not influenza/a virus.
- The pandemic was not Spanish.The first cases of bacterial pneumonia in 1918 trace back to a military base in Fort Riley, Kansas.
- From January 21 – June 4, 1918, an experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine cultured in horses by the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research in New York was injected into soldiers at Fort Riley.
- During the remainder of 1918 as those soldiers – often living and traveling under poor sanitary conditions – were sent to Europe to fight, they spread bacteria at every stop between Kansas and the frontline trenches in France.
- One study describes soldiers “with active infections (who) were aerosolizing the bacteria that colonized their noses and throats, while others—often, in the same “breathing spaces”—were profoundly susceptible to invasion of and rapid spread through their lungs by their own or others’ colonizing bacteria.” (1)
- The “Spanish Flu” attacked healthy people in their prime. Bacterial pneumonia attacks people in their prime. Flu attacks the young, old and immunocompromised.
- When WW1 ended on November 11, 1918, soldiers returned to their home countries and colonial outposts, spreading the killer bacterial pneumonia worldwide.
- During WW1, the Rockefeller Institute also sent the antimeningococcic serum to England, France, Belgium, Italy and other countries, helping spread the epidemic worldwide.
During the pandemic of 1918-19, the so-called “Spanish Flu” killed 50-100 million people, including many soldiers. Many people do not realize that disease killed far more soldiers on all sides than machine guns or mustard gas or anything else typically associated with WWI. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,371,120 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Biden assesses impact of calli… Thomas Lee Simpson on BlackRock Recruiter Claims Sen… Thomas Lee Simpson on CIA Vet Warns US Intel Agencie… Thomas Lee Simpson on Poland denies US media claims… 5 dancing shlomos on Extremists who left Syria to f… Thomas Lee Simpson on Pentagon ‘Calls the Tune’ in U… poisonedwater on What It’s Like to Live in an I… Thomas L Simpson on THE WOMAN RESPONSIBLE FOR THE… Balthasar Gerards on Polish-German dispute on the… charles allan on DID A VACCINE EXPERIMENT ON U.… Thomas L Simpson on Latest news ‘from the fro… Albert De on Protecting the Secrets of the…
Aletho News
- Biden assesses impact of calling Xi a ‘dictator’
- “NEW EASTERN OUTLOOK” THANKS EU FOR SANCTIONS COMENDATION
- The Administrative Man
- What It’s Like to Live in an Informational No Man’s Land
- Polish-German dispute on the rise
- DID A VACCINE EXPERIMENT ON U.S. SOLDIERS CAUSE THE “SPANISH FLU” ?
- THE WOMAN RESPONSIBLE FOR THE U.S. COVID RESPONSE
- Insight? No, the Sunday Times falls for US Covid propaganda
- How Elites Weaponised the ‘Precautionary Principle’ Against an Unsuspecting Public
- IRS Whistleblowers Release New Bombshell Evidence Against Bidens, DOJ & AG Garland
If Americans Knew
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
- News roundup: Palestinians & Israelis killed, Israeli jeep rams child, settlers rampage
- Israeli forces shoot dead 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jenin
- Palestinian girl dies two days after an Israeli bullet to the head
- Israel killed 6+ Palestinians Monday, & many more in previous weeks
- Update on the arrest of Shadi Khoury, grandson of Samia Khoury
- New 3rd political party “No Labels” seeks middle ground – except on Israel
- Is the United States Moving Its Capital to Jerusalem?
- NYT downplays Palestinian civilian deaths, political motivation for Gaza attack
Brownstone Institute
- Lockdowns Blamed for Sharp Rise in Teenage Girls With Eating Disorders Since 2020
- Blessed Are the Cigarette Makers in UN’s World of Woke
- The Most Important Meeting in the History of the World That Never Happened
- A Look Back from Canadian Wildfires to Australian Bushfires and Floods
- The Great Debate That Will Not Happen
- Sharing and Collecting Covid Stories: For Those Who Were Burned
- The Game Is Rigged Against Small Business
- My Conversation with ChatGPT on Death Rates
- Defining Dictator Down Won’t Make Us Free
- Julian Assange and the War Against You
Richie Allen
- Tories Criticised For £137 Charge To Report On Annual Conference
- Government To Remove Ban On Opening New Coal Mines
- French President Accused Of Toxic Masculinity After Necking A Beer
- More than 100,000 Patients Have Seen Cancer Spread Due To Treatment Delays
- Daytime Nap Good For The Brain
- Claire Fox: “Teachers Behaving As If Parents Are The Enemy On Gender Issues!”
- Wickes Says Trans-Critical Shoppers Not Welcome In Stores!
- 4,000 People From 139 Countries To Receive Irish Citizenship This Week
- British Citizens To Be Prioritised On Council Housing Lists
- Teacher Calls Pupil “Despicable” For Refusing To Accept Classmate Identifies As Cat
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Net Zero Crunch Time–Dieter Helm
- Earth Looks Like Jupiter–Is This What NASA Has Descended to?
- Beijing’s Hottest June Day ; But BBC Forget To Mention UHI
- BBC Peddle Fake Mosquito News
- BBC Ignore Cold Weather In India
- London summers will be as hot as Nice by 2070: Met Office
- How Much Wind Power Would We Need?
- Net Zero plan risks the lights going out, MPs warn
- Bye Bye, Humanity
- Cuckoos In Decline? Must Be Climate Change!
No Tricks Zone
- Coal To The Rescue In Britain As Solar Panels Also Work Too Poorly In The Summertime
- E-Cars Prone To Rapidly Losing Their Charge, Getting Stranded On German Autobahns
- New Study: 21st Century Precipitation Trends Have Become Less Intense Globally
- German Princess Gloria On Green New Deal: “Going To Be Worse Than Communist East Germany”!
- German Scientist Fritz Vahrenholt Attributes Part Of Modern Warming To “The Decrease In Clouds”
- New Study Shows We Are Now 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑒 At Modeling Cloud Climate Effects Than We Were In 1984
- Green Party Headquarters’ Heat Pump Debacle: 5 Million Euros Cost, Still No Heat!
- New Research: Only 2 Of Every 100,000 CO2 Molecules Radiate Photons. And This Controls Climate?
- Good Climate News: Wildfire Trends Have Fallen Off Significantly Over The Recent Decades
- Europe’s Climate Suffers From Lack Of Clouds And Rain…Not From A CO2 Increase
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply