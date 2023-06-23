Aletho News

“NEW EASTERN OUTLOOK” THANKS EU FOR SANCTIONS COMENDATION

New Eastern Outlook – June 23, 2023

In connection with the inclusion of New Eastern Outlook in the EU’s 11th sanctions package, we sincerely appreciate the free and effective promotion of our journal.

For many years, New Eastern Outlook has been an open forum for experts from different countries to express their views on a wide range of political, economic and social issues. We have honestly and consistently reported on the neocolonial policies of the EU and the United States in various regions of the world, and we consider the sanctions policy against us to be our highest commendation.

We note that since the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on us, the geography of our readers has expanded considerably and the number of our readers has grown steadily.

Thank you, European dictators! Have a safe journey into your troubled future!

We appreciate your sincere interest in our publications.

