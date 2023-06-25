Aletho News

NEW CDC DIRECTOR: LEADER OR FOLLOWER?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 23, 2023

President Joe Biden’s new pick for CDC director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, has an interesting track record as lead health director of North Carolina’s pandemic response. Find out the scientific methods she used to create policy and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

