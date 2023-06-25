NEW CDC DIRECTOR: LEADER OR FOLLOWER?
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 23, 2023
President Joe Biden’s new pick for CDC director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, has an interesting track record as lead health director of North Carolina’s pandemic response. Find out the scientific methods she used to create policy and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
June 25, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | CDC, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, Joe Biden, United States
From the Archives
NYT: Mainstream 9/11 narrative “totally false, literally from the first minutes”
By Kevin Barrett | Veterans Today | September 11, 2017
Today, on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 neocon coup d’état, the New York Times editorial page has published a column by economist Paul Krugman calling the official narrative “totally false” – and accusing the Bush-Cheney Administration of “rejoicing” at the successful attack on America.
Here is Krugman’s key passage:
In the weeks and months after the atrocity, news media had a narrative about what it meant – basically, that it was a Pearl Harbor moment that brought America together with a new seriousness and resolve. This was comforting and reassuring. It was also totally false, literally from the first minutes.
The truth, as we now know, is that Bush administration officials rejoiced, even as the fires were still burning, at the opportunity they now had to fight the unrelated war they always wanted.”
Krugman does not come right out and say that the Bush-Cheney gang “rejoiced” because they were celebrating a successful covert operation. Nor does he mention the many Israelis who were even more blatantly celebrating their New Pearl Harbor deception… continue
Leave a Reply