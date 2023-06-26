Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FLASHBACK: Requiem for the Suicided: David Kelly (2011)

Corbett • 06/24/2023

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute Odysee / Rokfin Rumble / Substack

FROM 2011: Famed microbiologist and UN weapons inspector Dr. David Kelly became the centre of a dispute between the BBC and the UK government over claims that the government had “sexed up” its dossier on Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction in order to sell the Iraq war to the public. He was found dead on Harrowdown Hill on July 18, 2003. It was ruled a suicide. Today we look at the troubling discrepancies, inconsistencies and questions surrounding that official verdict, and broach the question of what secrets Dr. Kelly may have taken to the grave…

CLICK HERE for mp3 audio and show notes for this video

June 26, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: