Widow says husband was KILLED as punishment “for being unvaccinated”

Registered nurse Elena Vlaica, 46, has spoken out many times about the murder of her husband Stuart in hospital 17 months ago. She claims that 54-year-old Stuart, who’d been admitted to hospital with a possible chest infection, was bullied, humiliated, overdosed and experimented on before he was finally killed.

On his admission into hospital on October 26th 2021, he was put on a cpap machine at 100% pressure which, Elena says, destroyed his lungs. “They could have easily given him oxygen but they didn’t. He didn’t need to go on a cpap.”

All necessary medication was stopped. “Stuart was on blood pressure tablets and antidepressants,” explains Elena, “but these were stopped as soon as he was deemed end of life. Sudden withdrawal of antidepressants can cause dramatic side effects, so once these started up, the doctors started treating them with other medications.”

Stuart was put on a ‘nil by mouth’ regime. Elena wasn’t aware of this at the time but found out months later after she managed to get hold of her husband’s medical notes with the help of a solicitor. “He had no food or water for 11 days,” says a tearful Elena. “He was crying. He said he was hungry. It’s all in the notes.”

Without informing Elena, medics then put Stuart on an end of life care pathway. “I had no idea this was happening at the time: no one at the hospital told me and I wasn’t allowed to visit because of Covid rules.”

Elena discovered from Stuart’s medical notes after his death that the 120kg dad and grandad had tried to escape from the hospital FOUR times. “He was a big man and it took four medics to pin him down and sedate him. It breaks my heart thinking about this. He wanted to go home and they stopped him by physically restraining him and drugging him.”

A consultant started calling Elena on FaceTime every day. “He called me every day for 10 days at the same time. The language he used was strange. It was if he was MK Ultra brainwashed. He’d always start the conversation saying that Stuart was unvaccinated. He’d say three things over and over – Covid, unvaccinated, end of life. It was like some kind of NLP (neurolinguistic programming). He told me Stuart would not be leaving the hospital alive. I argued and fought. I’d seen his blood test results: they were normal. My Stuart was not a dying man. He just had a chest infection. I wanted him home.”

Elena later discovered that, in order to prevent Stuart leaving the hospital, not only did they sedate him with Midazolam and morphine (two drugs that should never be used together but had started being used concomitantly as a Covid protocol), they also cut off his clothes and catheterised him.

Elena, heartbroken, sighs: “All this to stop him running away. To humiliate him further they cut off his clothes and catheterised him. He was kept naked. He didn’t need a catheter: he was able to use a toilet, although obviously not after they sedated him.”

To keep him under control, Stuart was given regular large doses of benzodiazepine sedative Midazolam and opiate morphine. He was given over 100mgs in total, enough (according to one expert) “to take down an elephant.” (It’s well-documented that these drugs are used as lethal injections in the US to execute Death Row prisoners.) As a nurse, Elena knows that Stuart had been given a deadly dose. “I’m amazed he stayed alive as long as he did. He was a fighter though and he wanted to come home.”

As if all this wasn’t horrific enough, the doctors were also testing out new Covid treatments on Stuart. Again, Elena knew nothing of this until after his death. “They started giving him several on-trial Covid medications, unapproved in the UK – they tested Remdesivir on him, which is known to destroy the liver and kidneys and has killed thousands in the US where Anthony Fauci recommended it as a Covid treatment; they pumped him full of monoclonal antibodies… on top of antibiotics. It was like a Nazi experiment. No consent. The Nuremberg Code was not adhered to. To be used as a human guinea pig without giving any consent is a violation of human rights. How did they get away with it?”

The day of Stuart’s death is the stuff of horror movies. On November 6th 2021 at 1pm, Elena had a call from the hospital to let her know that her Stuart was dying. When she arrived, Elena could see he was heavily sedated. “He looked like he was in a coma. I know now he was in a Midazolam coma. I was kissing him and I could see his saturation levels improving. He knew I was there and I knew he was fighting for his life. When the junior doctor saw me looking at the monitor, she switched it off. At that moment a nurse appeared with five 10ml syringes on a blue tray. She pushed two of them into Stuart’s canula, he took three breaths, then died in my arms. I shouted “she’s killed him!” then broke down. I don’t remember getting home that night.”

Looking back at everything Stuart suffered, Elena truly believes that he was being punished for not having taken the experimental jab. “Every day, they mentioned it. They seemed very judgmental about it. Stuart and I had decided together not to get the jabs because we felt they were too new and there wasn’t enough information about them. I told the doctors this but they didn’t like it.

“I’m 100% certain that my Stuart was punished for being unvaccinated. And his punishment was death.”

The police and a coroner were asked to investigate. They refused.

“It’s hard to know where to turn and what to do,” laments widow Elena. “The people who’ve done this are my colleagues. I worked on that ward. They did everything they could to kill him and they succeeded. To punish him. These psychopaths need to be held accountable and I will not stop seeking justice for my Stuart until every single one of them is in jail.”

Elena Vlaica appears in upcoming documentary ‘Playing God’, produced by Jacqui Deevoy and Trailblazer Films. Please support the project here:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/playing-god