Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

15 Signs That You Might Be In An Abusive Relationship…

… With Your Government

The Naked Emperor | June 28, 2023

The Workplace Mental Health Institute delivers mental health training and consultancy to medium and large-sized organizations across the world. On their website they have various resources that you can download and put in your office, to help boost productivity, by addressing mental health issues.

One of their infographic downloads provides 15 signs that your might be in an abusive relationship. You may be in an abusive relationship if they [your partner]:

  1. Stop you seeing friends and family;
  2. Won’t let you go out without permission;
  3. Tell you what to wear;
  4. Monitor your phone or emails;
  5. Control the finances, or won’t let you work;
  6. Control what you read, watch and say;
  7. Monitor everything you do;
  8. Punish you for breaking the rules, but the rules keep changing!
  9. Tell you it is for your own good, and that they know better;
  10. Don’t allow you to question it;
  11. Tell you you’re crazy and no one agrees with you;
  12. Call you names or shame you for being stupid or selfish;
  13. Gaslight you, challenge your memory of events, make you doubt yourself;
  14. Dismiss your opinions;
  15. Play the victim. If things go wrong, it’s all your fault.

Now go back through that list and see which ones your government has subjected you to over the past three years. For most western countries it is every single one.

Your government has been mentally abusing you for years, in an almost identical fashion as an abusive partner would.

June 28, 2023 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Subjugation - Torture | , , , , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: