15 Signs That You Might Be In An Abusive Relationship…
… With Your Government
The Naked Emperor | June 28, 2023
The Workplace Mental Health Institute delivers mental health training and consultancy to medium and large-sized organizations across the world. On their website they have various resources that you can download and put in your office, to help boost productivity, by addressing mental health issues.
One of their infographic downloads provides 15 signs that your might be in an abusive relationship. You may be in an abusive relationship if they [your partner]:
- Stop you seeing friends and family;
- Won’t let you go out without permission;
- Tell you what to wear;
- Monitor your phone or emails;
- Control the finances, or won’t let you work;
- Control what you read, watch and say;
- Monitor everything you do;
- Punish you for breaking the rules, but the rules keep changing!
- Tell you it is for your own good, and that they know better;
- Don’t allow you to question it;
- Tell you you’re crazy and no one agrees with you;
- Call you names or shame you for being stupid or selfish;
- Gaslight you, challenge your memory of events, make you doubt yourself;
- Dismiss your opinions;
- Play the victim. If things go wrong, it’s all your fault.
Now go back through that list and see which ones your government has subjected you to over the past three years. For most western countries it is every single one.
Your government has been mentally abusing you for years, in an almost identical fashion as an abusive partner would.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 28, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Subjugation - Torture | Australi, Canada, European Union, Germany, Human rights, New Zealand, UK, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
2020 – what a year of climate alarmism tells us about green ideology
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
How The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Has Eugenicist Parallels Today
By John O’Sullivan | Principia Scientific | July 8, 2021
“Only the vaccinated died” That is the lesson from the ‘Spanish Flu’ pandemic of 1918 which killed more people than died from bombs and bullets throughout the entire First World War (1914-18).
Many lies and half truths have been spun about the deadly pandemic of 1918 which killed over 50 million. However, as recently as 2008 Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the US President during the COVID19 pandemic, admitted that bacterial pneumonia, not a flu virus, was responsible. As Fauci and his co-authors concluded:
“the majority of deaths in the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory-tract bacteria.” [1]
The Unmasked buried the Masked during the Spanish Flu Pandemic 1918… continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,376,746 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
jbthring on The Darkness Ahead: Where The… rediscover911com on The UN Wants People To Report… Victor G. on The Darkness Ahead: Where The… Thomas Lee Simpson on The Darkness Ahead: Where The… michael on The Darkness Ahead: Where The… 5 dancing shlomos on CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer Pn… papasha408 on CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer Pn… Val on CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer Pn… Balthasar Gerards on Audio of Classified War Plans… Thomas Lee Simpson on Washington Loves War Crim… rediscover911com on UN expert: US treatment of Gua… michael on Who Is National Security Advis…
Aletho News
- I try to use logic in my articles
- YouTube Escalates Its Attack on Robert F Kennedy Jr., Censors Another Interview
- 15 Signs That You Might Be In An Abusive Relationship…
- The UN Wants People To Report Each Other For “Hate Speech”
- ‘Journalism is Not a Crime’: Experts Lambast EU Media Freedom Act
- Europe approaching a ‘catastrophe’ – Hungary
- House Committee Passes Rule Banning Pentagon From Funding Pro-Censorship Organizations
- The Darkness Ahead: Where The Ukraine War Is Headed
- CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer Pneumococcal Vaccines for Infants, RSV Vaccines for Adults
- Suicidal attacks, horrendous losses and insubordination plague Kiev regime forces
If Americans Knew
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
- News roundup: Palestinians & Israelis killed, Israeli jeep rams child, settlers rampage
- Israeli forces shoot dead 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jenin
- Palestinian girl dies two days after an Israeli bullet to the head
- Israel killed 6+ Palestinians Monday, & many more in previous weeks
- Update on the arrest of Shadi Khoury, grandson of Samia Khoury
- New 3rd political party “No Labels” seeks middle ground – except on Israel
Brownstone Institute
- An Update from Naomi Wolf
- Tell the Truth No Matter What
- The Australian Gulag Archipelago
- The Bias that Creates the Illusion of an Effective Covid Vaccine
- What People Overlook in the AI Debate
- The Human Costs of Campus Closures
- Pandemic Leaders Were Biodefense Puppets and Profiteers
- Let There Be Sound
- Informational No Man’s Land
- Lockdowns Blamed for Sharp Rise in Teenage Girls With Eating Disorders Since 2020
Richie Allen
- Hancock To Give Evidence At Covid Inquiry
- Welsh Govt To Restrict Sale Of Unhealthy Meal Deals
- The Richie Allen Show Is On Rumble From Today
- Tories Criticised For £137 Charge To Report On Annual Conference
- Government To Remove Ban On Opening New Coal Mines
- French President Accused Of Toxic Masculinity After Necking A Beer
- More than 100,000 Patients Have Seen Cancer Spread Due To Treatment Delays
- Daytime Nap Good For The Brain
- Claire Fox: “Teachers Behaving As If Parents Are The Enemy On Gender Issues!”
- Wickes Says Trans-Critical Shoppers Not Welcome In Stores!
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Deben Throws His Toys Out Of The Pram Again
- Cambridge Taken Out Of CET In 1931–Because Of UHI!
- BP Energy Review 2022
- E-Scooter Tragedy
- Coningsby’s Fake Record
- Offshore Windfarms Threaten To Pull Out Of Uneconomical Contracts
- A Comprehensive Critique Of Net Zero Fantasies
- The £200 Billion Bill For Upgrading The Grid For Net Zero
- Friends
- What? No Air-Con?
No Tricks Zone
- Huge Nebraska Solar Park Completely Smashed To Pieces By One Single Hail Storm!
- New Study Finds Russian Sea Levels Were 7-9 Meters Higher Than Today From 8000-4000 Years Ago
- Private Jets Keep Green Light As WEF Pushes To Remove 75% Of All Cars In Just 27 Years
- Coal To The Rescue In Britain As Solar Panels Also Work Too Poorly In The Summertime
- E-Cars Prone To Rapidly Losing Their Charge, Getting Stranded On German Autobahns
- New Study: 21st Century Precipitation Trends Have Become Less Intense Globally
- German Princess Gloria On Green New Deal: “Going To Be Worse Than Communist East Germany”!
- German Scientist Fritz Vahrenholt Attributes Part Of Modern Warming To “The Decrease In Clouds”
- New Study Shows We Are Now 𝑊𝑜𝑟𝑠𝑒 At Modeling Cloud Climate Effects Than We Were In 1984
- Green Party Headquarters’ Heat Pump Debacle: 5 Million Euros Cost, Still No Heat!
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply