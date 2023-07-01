German government to begin systematic surveillance of RSV

… so that public health authorities can identify “outbreaks” and “implement measures to … prevent spread”

The Scholz government plans to direct German public health authorities to begin systematic monitoring of RSV, the respiratory syncytial virus, which can cause serious symptoms in young children but is little more than a cold for healthy adults:

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will very soon be made subject to mandatory reporting requirements. Doctors and laboratories will have to report infected patients by name to health authorities … Up to now, there has been no obligation to report RSV in Germany, with the exception of the federal state of Saxony … The stated reason is that RSV has caused a high rate of illness in children the past two seasons and placed a serious burden on paediatric clinics nationwide. The RSV outbreak in autumn 2022 has made it clear that an improvement in data collection is needed for early detection and avoiding an overload of the health system. The planned reporting requirements will not only improve the collection of epidemiological data, but also enable public health authorities “to carry out targeted early investigations and implement on-site measures to limit an outbreak and prevent further spread.” …

My emphasis.

[The] coalition governments believes that several RSV vaccines will be approved in Germany in the foreseeable future. The additional data gleaned from reporting requirements would assist in the evaluation of vaccines and the design of vaccination strategies.

Let us get this straight: The virus pests imposed harmful and destructive hygiene measures on the greater part of the developed world for years, which failed to do anything much about SARS-2, but apparently limited exposure to many common viruses like RSV. After population immunity to these old endemic viruses had substantially waned due to these wrongheaded policies, we reopened, leaving these heretofore mostly harmless pathogens to tear through the respiratory tracts of young children with new fury. The virus pests, having failed in the most spectacular way possible, now hope to turn the minor disaster they caused into an occasion for future restrictions and impositions in daily life.

Note also the insidious role of the vaccinators. As soon is there is a jab for any virus, the pressure to begin counting that virus begins, thereby making a problem where nobody ever noticed one before. It’s thinly veiled marketing for the vaccine producers, undertaken by the health authorities at public expense.