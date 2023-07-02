Tulsi Gabbard warns Biden pushing world toward nuclear war

Former US presidential contender and ex-lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has slammed US President Joe Biden over his war-mongering, accusing the octogenarian leader of pushing the world towards a nuclear war over Ukraine.

Speaking on Saturday at a meeting in a university in Centennial in the US state of Colorado, Gabbard said the Biden administration’s war-mongering policy was shoving the world on the brink of nuclear disaster.

“We are faced with the reality. Now, President Biden’s actions and policies have pushed us to the brink of nuclear war,” she said.

The former Democratic lawmaker from Hawaii warned that the US-led proxy war against Russia posed an “existential crisis”, threatening the very existence of humanity.

“This is an existential crisis, not only for us here but the world. This proxy war against Russia using the Ukrainian people’s lives continues to escalate,” Gabbard said in her speech which was broadcast on her social media.

She insisted that it was time for a reality check to see if Biden and his lackeys had any awareness of the risk and dangers of delivering more and deadlier weapons to Ukraine, saying it would “only increase the likelihood” of a possible direct confrontation between the US-led NATO forces and Russia.

“Now if you hear President Biden and his administration … talk about this, they talk about World War III and nuclear war as though it is just another war, just another conflict … it is so far removed from the reality … they are not being honest with the American people what the cost and consequences of these wars would look like,” Gabbard added.