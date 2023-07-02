Aletho News

Age of Gender Dysphoria Diagnosis Dropping

Indoctrination Working to Besiege Younger Persons with Gender Crisis

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Courageous Discourse | July 2, 2023

A physician e-mail from Medscape highlighted a paper by Sun et al on the dropping age of gender dysphoria in publicly available data. If gender dysphoria was an organic psychiatric illness, it would have steady epidemiological parameters. The enormous campaign for transgender acceptance, hypersexuality, and pornography introduced into schools appears to be working. As the data show, gender dysphoria is still largely a post-pubertal issue, however, the curves are reaching down to the pre-pubertal age groups.

Sun C, Xie H, Metsutnan V, et al The mean age of gender dysphoria diagnosis is decreasing General Psychiatry 2023;36:e100972. doi: 10.1136/gpsych-2022-100972

The authors readily acknowledge that social engineering of “gender fluidity” into the use of pronouns, school pornography, and social media campaigns is having an influence. Parents should pay attention to this trend. There is a clear attempt to create psychopathology in younger age groups were it did not exist in years before.

