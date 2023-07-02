Further Down the David Kelly Rabbit Hole
Corbett • 06/30/2023
Dr. David Kelly did not commit suicide on Harrowdown Hill in Oxfordshire 20 years ago. He was murdered. We all know that by now, or at least we should know that by now. But the real question is: why was he murdered. Was it really about sexed-up dossiers and 45 minute claims? Or were there even darker secrets to be concealed? As old hands of The Corbett Report will know by now, the rabbit hole goes deep, and today we go even further into the rabbit hole of David Kelly’s death.
|Dr Kelly death labelled “textbook case” suicide
|Time Reference:
|02:19
|“David Kelly” search on corbettreport.com
|Time Reference:
|07:13
|Dr. David Kelly: The Battle for an Inquest – GRTV Backgrounder
|Time Reference:
|07:21
|Interview 383 – Dr. David Halpin on the death of David Kelly
|Time Reference:
|07:22
|Episode 192 – Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
|Time Reference:
|07:56
|Differences in Suicide Among Men and Women
|Time Reference:
|09:15
|Dr David Kelly’s body ‘had obviously been moved’: Paramedic at death scene reveals concerns over Hutton Inquiry
|Time Reference:
|10:12
|No fingerprints were found on the co-proxamal blister packs
|Time Reference:
|12:18
|No fingerprints were found on the knife
|Time Reference:
|12:33
|David Kelly’s closest female confidante on why he COULDN’T have killed himself
|Time Reference:
|12:48
|Searchers found body slumped against tree
|Time Reference:
|13:38
|Mystery of the helicopter that landed at scene of Dr Kelly’s death after his body was found
|Time Reference:
|13:55
|Dr David Kelly inquest refused
|Time Reference:
|15:39
|Professor Peter Tyrer opines on the “lack of warmth” of Dr. Kelly’s final emails
|Time Reference:
|17:48
|DARK ACTORS PLAYING GAMES; DEATH OF A FALL GUY: How suicide scientist described tormentors in final email to friend
|Time Reference:
|19:41
|Next to Old Rec Hall, a ‘Germ-Making Plant’
|Time Reference:
|21:18
|Anthrax War (documentary 2009)
|Time Reference:
|29:18
|Archived page announcing the creation of Regma BioTechnologies Limited
|Time Reference:
|32:42
|Soviet scientist who defected to Britain to warn of his country’s biological weapon threat ‘was assassinated in the UK by Moscow in chilling echo of Skripal case’, his son fears
|Time Reference:
|33:15
|Germ Warfare: Dr Kelly’s Last Interview
|Time Reference:
|38:09
|‘Only [Iraqi] regime change will avert the threat’ of Saddam’s WMD, says David Kelly
|Time Reference:
|43:36
|Biowar and the Apartheid Legacy
|Time Reference:
|45:39
|Anthrax War (documentary 2009)
|Time Reference:
|48:01
|Rebuilding America’s Defenses (pg. 60)
|Time Reference:
|50:37
|James Corbett discusses David Kelly with Michael Welch on the Global Research News Hour (no link yet)
|Time Reference:
|54:46
|David Kelly was writing a book exposing highly damaging government secrets before his mysterious death
|Time Reference:
|55:05
|MI5 Wrote Letter Threatening David Kelly Week Before His Death
|Time Reference:
|56:00
|The Times reports on Kelly’s correspondence with book editor Victoria Roddam
|Time Reference:
|1:03:00
|Dr. David Kelly, The Baha’i And Masons
|Time Reference:
|1:04:15
|The Secret World of Dr. David Kelly by Gordon Thomas
|Time Reference:
|1:08:00
|Different account of Mossad meeting (from Robert Lewis’ Dark Actors)
|Time Reference:
|1:09:13
|The Strange Deaths Of Dr David Kelly’s Colleagues
|Time Reference:
|1:12:51
|The Deaths of Five Microbiologists: Murder, Suicide, Accident?
|Time Reference:
|1:12:59
|Dark Actors: The Life and Death of David Kelly by Robert Lewis
|Time Reference:
|1:14:44
