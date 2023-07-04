INTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer — On US Power & the Darkness Ahead for Ukraine
SYSTEM UPDATE #109 | June 30, 2023
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 4, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Russophobia, Video | NATO, Russia, Ukraine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
6 minutes of Lukashenko fighting the Covid agenda
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced: Official Government data
THE EXPOSÉ • OCTOBER 31, 2021
An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified.
But what’s perhaps more concerning is that the “deadly” lots were distributed widely across the United States whilst other “benign” lots were sent to just a few locations.
The data used in the investigation was pulled from the publicly accessible VAERS database which can be viewed here. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a United States programme for vaccine safety, co-managed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,382,058 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Heavy Lies the Crown: POTUS Bi… Victor G. on The character assassination of… jbthring on The Collective West is more un… Thomas Lee Simpson on Government Contracts With COVI… Thomas L Simpson on The Contra-Cocaine Drug Trade:… jbthring on White House to Provide Ukraine… michael on Tulsi Gabbard warns Biden push… Thomas Lee Simpson on Three Typhoon Jets Landed Next… papasha408 on Gates Commits $400 Million to… papasha408 on Israel worried Hezbollah’s air… rediscover911com on German government to begin sys… traducteur on Israel worried Hezbollah’s air…
Aletho News
- INTERVIEW: John Mearsheimer — On US Power & the Darkness Ahead for Ukraine
- Exposed, the multi-billion-dollar illusion of ‘HIV’: Part 1
- Mike Yeadon on the toxicities deliberately designed into the Covid ‘vaccines’
- Can the WHO and the United Nations impose sanctions on your country for non-compliance?
- Brits lose backup energy option for winter
- There are plenty of reasons to boo Lindsey Graham off a stage
- Heavy Lies the Crown: POTUS Biden Totally Loses the Plot As NATO’s Narrative Implodes
- Spiraling West Bank violence could spell political doom for both Israeli and Palestinian leadership
- EU could be ‘disgraced’ by confiscating frozen Russian assets – Austrian FM
- Israel, not Arafat, scuppered Clinton-led peace deal
If Americans Knew
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
- News roundup: Palestinians & Israelis killed, Israeli jeep rams child, settlers rampage
- Israeli forces shoot dead 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jenin
- Palestinian girl dies two days after an Israeli bullet to the head
- Israel killed 6+ Palestinians Monday, & many more in previous weeks
- Update on the arrest of Shadi Khoury, grandson of Samia Khoury
Brownstone Institute
- Never Forget How Covid Controls Corrupted Independence Day
- Rebellion, Not Retreat
- CDC Altered Minnesota Death Certificates that List a Covid Vaccine as a Cause of Death
- UK COVID Inquiry Reveals Just How Vast International Communist Conspiracy May Be
- How I Was Canceled by MeetUp.com
- German Scientists Uncover Evidence that EU Pfizer-BioNTech Batches Included Placebos
- Affirmative Action Entrenches Division and Bigotry
- Sorry but Serious Harms from the Vaccine are Not Rare
- CISA Was Behind the Attempt to Control Your Thoughts, Speech, and Life
- The Evolution of Thin Skin
Richie Allen
- Ministers Were Warned That Suicide Would Kill More Kids Than Covid
- “No Children Or Pets” Say Thousands Of Rental Ads
- Ofcom To Investigate Jacob Rees-Mogg GB News Show
- Energy Boss Says Prices May Spike Again This Winter
- Sopranos Star Forbids Homophobes & Bigots From Watching His Work
- Bank Of England Says People Of Any Gender Can Be Pregnant
- Cambridge Scholar Says Kids Should Be Taught To Spot Conspiracy Theories
- Banks Told Not To Close Accounts Of Customers With Controversial Views
- WHO Declares Artificial Sweetener Aspartame A Possible Cancer Risk
- Muslim Anger After Man Burns Quran Outside Stockholm Mosque
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The electric car ‘revolution’ is a disaster before it’s begun
- Hot June? Blame It On The NAO, Not Global Warming
- What’s causing the extremely warm temperatures in the North Atlantic?
- Every month seems to be the hottest, the driest, the wettest, or whichever record-breaking event it is.
- Justin Rowlatt’s Fishy Tale
- Don’t listen to the Climate Change Committee on car bans, ministers are warned
- CET Adjustments
- Catastrophising Summer Weather
- Pylons to be forced on public to hit net zero goal
- Tampering With CET
No Tricks Zone
- Scientists: Cosmic Ray-Cloud Connection Explains Million-Year Climate Changes Far Better Than CO2
- Germany’s Leading Fitness Influencer Dies Suddenly At Age 30…4-Times COVID “Vaccinated”
- Another Climate-Savior Alarmist Jetsets To South America – For Two Months Of Vacation!
- New Study Finds The Early-Mid Holocene Sahara Had Lakes With Depths Of ‘At Least 300 Meters’
- Huge Nebraska Solar Park Completely Smashed To Pieces By One Single Hail Storm!
- New Study Finds Russian Sea Levels Were 7-9 Meters Higher Than Today From 8000-4000 Years Ago
- Private Jets Keep Green Light As WEF Pushes To Remove 75% Of All Cars In Just 27 Years
- Coal To The Rescue In Britain As Solar Panels Also Work Too Poorly In The Summertime
- E-Cars Prone To Rapidly Losing Their Charge, Getting Stranded On German Autobahns
- New Study: 21st Century Precipitation Trends Have Become Less Intense Globally
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply