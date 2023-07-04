Russia foils Ukraine drone attacks on Moscow

Russia says its Air Force units have foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on the capital Moscow, though one of the attacks prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city’s international airports.

The Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday that four drones were downed by the country’s air defense systems on the outskirts of Moscow.

The fifth drone, it said, was jammed and crashed into the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

There were no casualties or damage, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Authorities temporarily restricted flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport for several hours early on Tuesday.

They diverted a number of flights from Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to two other Moscow main airports.

Russia’s foreign ministry denounced the attack as terrorism.

“The Kiev regime’s attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The international community should realize that the United States, Britain, France – permanent members of the UN Security Council – are financing a terrorist regime,” she said.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. It has in recent weeks increased drone attacks, targeting energy facilities

The attacks gained momentum last month when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his military has begun the offensive against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, said formerly that Kiev was suffering massive losses in its offensive against his country.