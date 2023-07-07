Russian Troops Seize Near Intact UK Storm Shadow Missile, To Be Checked By Specialists
Sputnik – 07.07.2023
On May 11, Ukraine affirmed that it had received the first, long-anticipated, British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which were sent by the United Kingdom. The weapon is designed to destroy bunkers and other rugged, hard-to-reach targets.
Russian servicemen from the BARS-11 volunteer unit and the Tsar’s Wolves captured an almost intact British Storm Shadow cruise missile from the line of contact and handed it over to specialists for examination, said Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsar’s Wolves military and technical center.
“I’m glad it was our unit that did it. Now our air defense will shoot this thing down, and it will gradually become useless,” Rogozin stressed.
According to him, the missile was almost undamaged.
“The missile was dismantled into several parts by our technicians right on the battlefield, the high-explosive and shaped-charge parts separately, and the control unit separately, while the wing was folded up for easy transportation,” Rogozin clarified.
“A functioning GPS tracker was there, which could have directed the strike team to the opponent. Even though we blocked it, our fighters had to relocate all the time and even engaged in battle — the enemy’s sabotage and recon unit tried to catch the car with the rocket and an accompanying vehicle on the road,” Rogozin added.
It took two days to evacuate the captured missile, but now it will benefit the Russian Armed Forces.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 7, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | Russia, UK, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
LILIANE HELD KHAWAM | EXCERPT – GLOBALIZATION ANALYSIS
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Exposed, the multi-billion-dollar illusion of ‘HIV’: Part 4
By Neville Hodgkinson | TCW Defending Freedom | July 6, 2023
… Molecular biology has moved into such refined areas of understanding that most people outside those directly involved in the field have little chance of detecting false claims. This is also a problem that has bedevilled Covid science. Despite clear evidence from the start that SARS-CoV-2 was genetically engineered, powerful interests consistently threw up clouds of confusion, claiming it was a natural virus that had jumped species and that any other suggestion was conspiratorial. On top of that, big money was piled into promoting a global vaccination campaign, and into discrediting any ideas that could get in the way of that bonanza.
At least with Covid, the internet has made it possible for thousands of doctors and scientists to question official responses to the crisis, even in the face of relentless propaganda by the BBC and most mainstream media.
The marketing of the HIV theory of Aids was so successful, however, that few people realise there is any flaw in the science. Forty years on, millions of lives are still being blighted by an antibody test for a virus that never was. – Read full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,385,717 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Europe Says No to China D… roberthstiver on Keep Ukraine out of NATO, US e… papasha408 on US military short of recruits… papasha408 on Majority of US Voters Believe… corrinahummer on US presidential candidate blam… andeaninvestlimited on The problem with radioactive w… michael on Majority of US Voters Believe… papasha408 on Now that government COVID malf… papasha408 on America At War – Provoki… papasha408 on Majority of US Voters Believe… Thomas Lee Simpson on America At War – Provoki… Thomas Lee Simpson on Putin’s shocking revelat…
Aletho News
- “Fake News” from NBC on US-Russian talks about an ‘off ramp’ to the Ukraine war in April 2023 that never took place
- Russian Troops Seize Near Intact UK Storm Shadow Missile, To Be Checked By Specialists
- Keep Ukraine out of NATO, US experts argue
- US military short of recruits with most youth disqualified
- Exposed, the multi-billion-dollar illusion of ‘HIV’: Part 4
- LILIANE HELD KHAWAM | EXCERPT – GLOBALIZATION ANALYSIS
- The problem with radioactive water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant – Part One
- Now that government COVID malfeasance is exposed, what will the GOP do about it?
- Lancet Study on Covid Vaccine Autopsies Finds 74% Were Caused by Vaccine – Journal Removes Study Within 24 Hours
- Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals – Poll
If Americans Knew
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
- News roundup: Palestinians & Israelis killed, Israeli jeep rams child, settlers rampage
- Israeli forces shoot dead 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jenin
- Palestinian girl dies two days after an Israeli bullet to the head
Brownstone Institute
- The Politicization of Banking and the End of Freedom
- Modern Orthodox Judaism Failed to be Either Modern or Orthodox During Covid
- We Landed a Major Blow Against the Censorship Leviathan
- How To Create a Fake News Cycle
- Two States, Two Job Markets
- The Unraveling of the Censorship Hegemon
- Doing Nothing Is Not an Option
- The Hubris of Bending Modernity to Fauci’s Will
- The Depravity of the Hospital Protocol
- The Intellectual Roots of Techno-Primitivism
Richie Allen
- BBC Apologises After Presenter Tells Former PM Israel Is “Happy To Kill Kids”
- RTÉ Accused Of Running Slush Fund After Spending €5,000 On Flip-Flops
- Countess “Absolutely Terrified” After Bank Accounts Closed Without Explanation
- Theatre Slaps Trigger Warning On The Sound Of Music
- Truther Claims Manchester Arena Victims Are Alive & Living Abroad With New Identities
- Court Says Biden Administration Suppressed Free Speech During Pandemic
- MP’s Say Boys Must Be Taught To Tackle Sexual Harassment In Schools
- Ministers Were Warned That Suicide Would Kill More Kids Than Covid
- “No Children Or Pets” Say Thousands Of Rental Ads
- Ofcom To Investigate Jacob Rees-Mogg GB News Show
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- WMO’s Weather Station Classifications
- Hottest Day Evah!
- Damaged electric cars ‘quarantined’ over fears they will explode
- Oil giant Shell warns cutting production ‘dangerous’
- Rishi Sunak reportedly set to drop £11.6bn climate and nature pledge
- As predicted, wind industry blackmails the UK – demands yet more subsidies
- Porthmadog
- Catastrophising Summer–The Birds
- Are floods really increasing? A case study from Krishna River Basin, India
- Karl McCartney MP: The Government’s Net Zero fuel and engines policy needs to change and change fast
No Tricks Zone
- Nuclear Phaseout, Green Energy Transition Causing German Industry And Power Production To Leave
- The Canonized 100,000- And 41,000-Year Glacial-Interglacial Climate Cycles May Never Have Existed
- Green New Deal’s Unaffordable Mobility…Nissan Head Warns E-Cars Too Expensive For Many
- Scientists: Cosmic Ray-Cloud Connection Explains Million-Year Climate Changes Far Better Than CO2
- Germany’s Leading Fitness Influencer Dies Suddenly At Age 30…4-Times COVID “Vaccinated”
- Another Climate-Savior Alarmist Jetsets To South America – For Two Months Of Vacation!
- New Study Finds The Early-Mid Holocene Sahara Had Lakes With Depths Of ‘At Least 300 Meters’
- Huge Nebraska Solar Park Completely Smashed To Pieces By One Single Hail Storm!
- New Study Finds Russian Sea Levels Were 7-9 Meters Higher Than Today From 8000-4000 Years Ago
- Private Jets Keep Green Light As WEF Pushes To Remove 75% Of All Cars In Just 27 Years
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply