Prion Disease and the mRNA Shots: Some Light in the Dark

In a 2022 paper, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., Peter McCullough, M.D., MPH, and others discussed how the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines produce G-quadruplexes and microRNAs that can lead to prion disease.

The effect becomes significantly worse after the second dose of the Pfizer shot.

Prions are pathogenic agents that can induce the abnormal folding of cellular proteins, leading to diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease), Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and Alzheimer’s.

In his June 20 Substack post, researcher Adam Gaertner provides an accessible mini-tutorial on the complex and inspirational nature of cellular proteins. He addresses the structure and function of prions, the mechanisms by which they form, and how they can wreak havoc on any organ, especially the brain.

Prion disease can lead to a number of rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorders such as dementia, ataxia and spasticity before it becomes fatal, typically within just a few years of diagnosis.

Gaertner challenges the orthodoxy that there is no cure for prion disease by discussing several recent discoveries that offer “some unexpectedly good news.”

Innate immune suppression by SARS-COV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes and micrornas. Credit: Seneff, Nigh, Kyriakopoulos and McCullough.

Further investigation into mRNA and CJD

Gaertner began his research work into potentially useful therapeutics for prion disease and has also funded the development of a non-invasive prion blood test.

He even undertook his own study of people who were diagnosed with or died of CJD-like symptoms (n=60) after receiving the (mostly Pfizer) mRNA jab.

Nevertheless, he readily admits that he has yet to establish absolute proof of causation.

In a European Union document related to the approval of the vaccine, Gaertner discovered what could be the smoking gun: The liquid nanoparticles used to encase the mRNA came primarily from cow fat. According to Gaertner, the document in question even admitted mRNA’s potential to cause prion protein contamination.

Nearly a year after Gaertner publicized his discovery — which convinced some but not all researchers — a paper by Jean-Claude Perez documented 26 cases of “a new form of CJD” observed within a few days of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Of these, 20 people died within less than five months of the injection. (At the time of the paper’s publication, only one of the 26 had survived.)

The ‘good news’

While admitting that “there is not, ordinarily, a whole lot of good news to be had concerning prion diseases,” Gaertner outlined a mechanism by which “residues on the spike [protein] bind to the many and varied amyloidogenic proteins,” thus resulting in the blood clots observed by more than a few embalmers since the introduction of the mRNA shots.

He explained how this process can “bind up” the prionic proteins:

“So, what we essentially have here is, instead of a silently cascading apocalypse, buried deep inside parts of the brain that we will never reach, we likely, instead, have these long, stringy, vein-shaped agglomerations of the various amyloid proteins, binding together wherever they meet, and apparently at least somewhat resistant to being broken down by the body’s natural processes for dealing with such eventualities.”

The “really good news” comes from the way ivermectin binds directly to the spike protein — which has itself been described as a “prion-like” protein — thus blocking the spike from connecting to the ACE-2 receptor and “preventing the key from ever entering the keyhole.”

According to Gaertner, ivermectin also prevents the “amyloidogenic aggregations to the spike protein,” thereby arresting the production and proliferation of the prionic proteins. He adds:

“Ivermectin is, without a shadow of a doubt at this point, a true miracle drug: With so many applications, from antiviral, to cancer treatment, to anti-inflammatory, and of course in its originally recognized anti-parasitic application, there should be little wonder why the powers that be have done their best to diminish it as ‘horse paste.’”

Gaertner also notes that in a “very unscientific poll” he conducted on Twitter, 80% of respondents reported that a single, low dose of ivermectin significantly improved “brain fog,” a common post-COVID-19 symptom.

He described a number of “relevant investigational therapeutics” for use against the spike protein and its effects, including serrapeptase, quercetin, methylene blue and resveratrol, some of which demonstrate a “very broad range of useful actions.”

Expressing his belief that the lack of progress on therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases is likely due to “your run-of-the-mill Pharma and charity corruption,” Gaertner nonetheless found cause for optimism.

“There’s been a lot of progress, on a lot of fronts, and more comes regularly as the world continues waking up,” he said.

John-Michael Dumais is a news editor for The Defender. He has been a writer and community organizer on a variety of issues, including the death penalty, war, health freedom and all things related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Please consider subscribing to The Defender or donating to Children’s Health Defense.