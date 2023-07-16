Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

This Is Why We Need to Talk About CBDCs

TruthstreamMedia | July 15, 2023

Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia

As context is very important for all videos; this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources when necessary.

Truthstream Can Be Found Here:

Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net

Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com

Twitter: @TruthstreamNews

Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia

DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF

Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX

July 16, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: