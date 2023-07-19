UK Planning to Replace Existing Nuclear Warheads
Sputnik – 19.07.2023
The United Kingdom plans to commission new Dreadnought Class submarines in the early 2030s to replace obsolete Vanguard Class submarines, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the country will also replace its nuclear warheads to maintain an “effective deterrent.”
“We have therefore committed to a one-in-two-generations programme of modernisation of our nuclear forces, underpinned by long-term investment. In 2016, Parliament voted to renew our nuclear deterrent and replace the Vanguard Class submarines with four new Dreadnought Class submarines.
The programme remains on track for the First of Class to enter service in the early 2030s. To ensure we maintain an effective deterrent throughout the commission of the Dreadnought Class, we will also replace our existing nuclear warhead,” the Defence Command Paper 2023 read.
The document added that both submarines and new warheads are being designed and manufactured in the UK.
Experts stress that engagement in Ukrainian crisis has seriously wore down UK military resources and now London faces the necessity to restore the munitions and equipment it generously contributed to Kiev. Resupply of arms will demand serious financial expenditures and take years.
July 19, 2023
Aletho News
- Jim Jordan Calls on FBI Director To Amend Testimony on FBI’s Social Media “Misinformation” Censorship
- Enemies Above: The FBI and the Creation of the Brown Scare Myth
- UK Planning to Replace Existing Nuclear Warheads
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – Major Israel Booster
- Washington unable to sell stolen Iranian oil: Report
- YouTube ‘arbitrarily’ shutters channels affiliated with Yemen’s Ansarallah resistance
- Biden is Calling Up Military Reserves… Are Your Kids Next?
- US veteran faked heroics on Ukraine battlefield to become rich
- Biden’s corruption led to Ukraine’s destruction: former Kiev diplomat
- What’s in the placebo?
