How The BBC’s Heatwave Colour Schemes Have Changed

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | July 24, 2023

Note how the BBC has subtly changed its colour scheme since 2019:

image

https://twitter.com/banthebbc/status/1680950248183660545

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-66207430

Still, at least the BBC have not gone for blacks, as Sky News have:

https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-parts-of-country-could-see-months-worth-of-rainfall-this-weekend-12924166

