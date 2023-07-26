More deception by The Lancet
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter | July 24, 2023
In March, The Lancet published a paper “Excess mortality attributed to heat and cold: a health impact assessment study in 854 cities in Europe”.
Despite all the doom-mongering, the paper reported what we all know – the cold kills far more people than the heat does. In fact, it kills around 10 times more people. In the 854 urban areas in Europe, 203,620 people died from the cold and 20,173 from the heat. This corresponds to 129 per 100,000 person-years for the cold and 13 per 100,000 person-years for the heat.
But there is a narrative to maintain – the world is burning up.
So, when presenting their results, the chart that was shown was as follows:
It looks as though heat deaths are almost as bad as cold deaths. However, if you look closely, that’s because they have changed the axis for the heat related excess death rate.
When the axis on the right is redrawn (h/t Bjorn Lomborg) so that it is the same as the one on the left, you get a chart that looks like this.
But I guess that isn’t as scary and won’t stop you driving your car or going on holiday.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 26, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Positively False – Birth of a Heresy (2012)
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Hateful hypocrisy: In hate crime-obsessed Britain, vilifying Covid vaccine ‘refuseniks’ comes with establishment approval
By Neil Clark | RT | May 21, 2021
We hear so much in woke Britain about ‘hate crime’ and how terrible it is. But right now, we’re in the midst of an extremely nasty campaign against those who don’t wish to take a Covid vaccine and somehow that’s deemed acceptable.
“The horrible thing about the Two Minutes Hate was not that one was obliged to act a part, but that it was impossible to avoid joining in. Within thirty seconds any pretence was always unnecessary. A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.” From George Orwell’s ‘1984.’
“Selfish idiots.” “Refuseniks.” “Anti-vaxxer loonies.” “Holding the country to ransom.” “A menace to their own health and ours.” “They’re like drink drivers.” Just a few of the insults that have been hurled at Brits who, despite the biggest drug promotion campaign in our history, have decided they don’t wish to take one of the new-on-the-market Covid vaccines.
Freedom of choice? Bodily autonomy? They seem to have gone out of the window, along with all the other basic rights we have lost in Britain these past 15 months. The date is 2021, but we’re actually living in Orwell’s ‘1984,’ with its daily ‘Two Minutes Hate.’ … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,405,585 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… Thomas Lee Simpson on More deception by The Lan… cousin lucky on German deindustrialization con… Thomas Lee Simpson on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… michael on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… Thomas L Simpson on Bright Red Weather Maps and Fa… cousin lucky on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… roberthstiver on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… Thomas Lee Simpson on Kissinger’s ‘Sino-… Thomas Lee Simpson on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… Marty on Glimpses of an endgame in… poisonedwater on The 10-Year Pandemic Plan
Aletho News
- Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting
- How The BBC’s Heatwave Colour Schemes Have Changed
- FM says China’s move ‘based on facts and reason’ as Japan complains of China tightening seafood imports due to nuclear-contaminated wastewater dumping plan
- More deception by The Lancet
- German deindustrialization continues unabated due to Berlin’s suicidal energy policies
- It’s Past Time to be Honest About Israel
- US allies on alert after lithium-rich Bolivia inks defense deal with Iran
- Russian military experts on the current state of the war
- Iran Warns of Missile Power as US Parks Amphibious Strike Group Near Its Shores
- Glimpses of an endgame in Ukraine
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
Brownstone Institute
- The Betrayal of the Environment by Environmentalists
- The Great Cloud of Disrepute
- The Crisis of Pseudoscience, by John F. Clauser
- Trump’s Disastrous Final Year in Office
- Idaho Christians Are Compensated $300,000 for Rights Violations
- Who Ordered the Lab-Leak Cover-Up?
- Solutions to Vaccine Troubles in Ten Sentences
- America’s Prolonged Economic Stagflation
- The Vaccine Mandate to Become a Citizen Must End
- Our Enemy, The State
Richie Allen
- UN Calls For Global Ban On Smartphones In Schools
- NatWest Boss Resigns Over Nigel Farage Account Row
- Tory Peer Claims Rising Temps Would Be Beneficial For Britain
- Mexico Turns To Cloud Seeding To Tackle Intense Heatwave & Drought
- Scottish Govt Plans To Ban Sale Of Houses With Gas Boilers
- Privacy Policies Allow Banks To Monitor Customers Social Media Activity
- Richie Was A Guest On The Ripman Show On Manchester’s Fab Radio International
- Richie Appeared On Dr. Ahmad Malik’s Podcast
- The Richie Allen Show Update
- Schedule Change This Week Only
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Justin Rowlatt Promotes EVs
- Intrusive ‘smart meters’ threaten to turn UK homes into Net Zero panopticon
- EVs Spark Deadly Fire On Dutch Ship
- Hottest Day Evah In Palermo!
- Is global warming behind Greece’s wildfires?
- Past Heatwaves In Europe
- Manchester plans world’s largest battery to tackle intermittent wind energy
- Hydrogen, no matter the colour, cannot stop the looming renewable energy train crash
- How The BBC’s Heatwave Colour Schemes Have Changed
- BBC & The Black Winged Stilt
No Tricks Zone
- Meteorologist: “No Need To Worry About Drought” in Germany…Enough Water In The Ground
- New Study: 1900-2010 Global Warming So Uncertain Any Rate Or Magnitude Conclusion ‘Impossible’
- Energy Giant Vattenfall Puts Gigantic Offshore Wind Project On Ice, “Threatening UK Climate Targets”
- Italy Ruffled By German Health Minister’s Wild Claim: “Climate Change Destroying Southern Europe”
- Physicist: Physics Laws ‘Neglected’ In Climate Models…Doubled CO2 Leads To 0.6°C Warming
- Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting
- New Study Finds Greenland’s 1929-’31 Temps, Ice Extent, Snow Line ‘Comparable’ To Recent Decades
- Climate Expert: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For Everything
- Austrian Biochemical Engineer: “No Energy Production Method Is More Damaging Than Wind Turbines”
- New Study: Maps Of Ice Mass Loss Show Geothermal Heat Flow Explains 2003-2019 Antarctic Ice Melt
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
It appears almost convincingly, that “climate lockdowns” driving within a 15-km radius of one’s home, are just around the corner. It will be justified as “reducing carbon emissions is the moral equivalent of war”. When was the last time we heard something like that? Jimmy Carter used it on behalf of “conservation” as the excuse to shut down the oil production sector of the US economy by imposing heavy taxes on oil profits. It hit the farm sector too because thousands of oil wells were on land leased from America’s family farmers. President Carter, or should I say David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission that pulled Carter’s strings, ordered the “windfall profits tax” that struck like a lightning bolt across America’s heartland, shutting down the physical economy while driving up the official inflation rate to 16%. But then along came Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, also a member of Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission member. Volcker raised interest rates to a sky-high 20%. The US prime rate most borrowers had to pay inched up to 25%, driving down productive investment in mfg, agriculture, and just about everything else in our nation’s physical economic sectors. What saved America, at least temporarily, was the 1980 election that put Governor Ronald Reagan in the White House. Carter’s drubbing by American voters at the polls threw a monkey wrench into globalist bankers’ attempts to do what is currently being done in the US and Europe today. Will we make it to 2024’s election and rid the nation of locusts who are destroying our nation, before they succeed? Or won’t we?
LikeLike
Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | July 26, 2023 |