More deception by The Lancet

July 24, 2023

In March, The Lancet published a paper “Excess mortality attributed to heat and cold: a health impact assessment study in 854 cities in Europe”.

Despite all the doom-mongering, the paper reported what we all know – the cold kills far more people than the heat does. In fact, it kills around 10 times more people. In the 854 urban areas in Europe, 203,620 people died from the cold and 20,173 from the heat. This corresponds to 129 per 100,000 person-years for the cold and 13 per 100,000 person-years for the heat.

But there is a narrative to maintain – the world is burning up.

So, when presenting their results, the chart that was shown was as follows:

It looks as though heat deaths are almost as bad as cold deaths. However, if you look closely, that’s because they have changed the axis for the heat related excess death rate.

When the axis on the right is redrawn (h/t Bjorn Lomborg) so that it is the same as the one on the left, you get a chart that looks like this.

Image

But I guess that isn’t as scary and won’t stop you driving your car or going on holiday.

July 26, 2023

  1. It appears almost convincingly, that “climate lockdowns” driving within a 15-km radius of one’s home, are just around the corner. It will be justified as “reducing carbon emissions is the moral equivalent of war”. When was the last time we heard something like that? Jimmy Carter used it on behalf of “conservation” as the excuse to shut down the oil production sector of the US economy by imposing heavy taxes on oil profits. It hit the farm sector too because thousands of oil wells were on land leased from America’s family farmers. President Carter, or should I say David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission that pulled Carter’s strings, ordered the “windfall profits tax” that struck like a lightning bolt across America’s heartland, shutting down the physical economy while driving up the official inflation rate to 16%. But then along came Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, also a member of Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission member. Volcker raised interest rates to a sky-high 20%. The US prime rate most borrowers had to pay inched up to 25%, driving down productive investment in mfg, agriculture, and just about everything else in our nation’s physical economic sectors. What saved America, at least temporarily, was the 1980 election that put Governor Ronald Reagan in the White House. Carter’s drubbing by American voters at the polls threw a monkey wrench into globalist bankers’ attempts to do what is currently being done in the US and Europe today. Will we make it to 2024’s election and rid the nation of locusts who are destroying our nation, before they succeed? Or won’t we?

    Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | July 26, 2023


