Neil Oliver: Weather maps are among the most blatant forms of fearmongering deployed so far
GB News | July 22, 2023
Neil Oliver says weather maps are another example of fearmongering being exerted on the population.
#climatechange #neiloliver #news #climate
Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Download the GB News app! You can watch GB News on all of your favourite devices and keep up to date with the latest news, analysis, opinion and more.
https://www.gbnews.com/watch/how-to-watch
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 27, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Positively False – Birth of a Heresy (2012)
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Hateful hypocrisy: In hate crime-obsessed Britain, vilifying Covid vaccine ‘refuseniks’ comes with establishment approval
By Neil Clark | RT | May 21, 2021
We hear so much in woke Britain about ‘hate crime’ and how terrible it is. But right now, we’re in the midst of an extremely nasty campaign against those who don’t wish to take a Covid vaccine and somehow that’s deemed acceptable.
“The horrible thing about the Two Minutes Hate was not that one was obliged to act a part, but that it was impossible to avoid joining in. Within thirty seconds any pretence was always unnecessary. A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.” From George Orwell’s ‘1984.’
“Selfish idiots.” “Refuseniks.” “Anti-vaxxer loonies.” “Holding the country to ransom.” “A menace to their own health and ours.” “They’re like drink drivers.” Just a few of the insults that have been hurled at Brits who, despite the biggest drug promotion campaign in our history, have decided they don’t wish to take one of the new-on-the-market Covid vaccines.
Freedom of choice? Bodily autonomy? They seem to have gone out of the window, along with all the other basic rights we have lost in Britain these past 15 months. The date is 2021, but we’re actually living in Orwell’s ‘1984,’ with its daily ‘Two Minutes Hate.’ … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,406,281 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
poisonedwater on FM says China’s move… poisonedwater on Study: Trinity Nuclear Test Fa… poisonedwater on Dancing COVID Nurses That Supp… poisonedwater on Were lockdowners and vaccinato… raggs12 on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… cousin lucky on West ‘Torpedoed’ U… Thomas Lee Simpson on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… roberthstiver on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… Thomas Lee Simpson on More deception by The Lan… cousin lucky on German deindustrialization con… Thomas Lee Simpson on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab… michael on It’s Past Time to be Honest Ab…
Aletho News
- Neil Oliver: Weather maps are among the most blatant forms of fearmongering deployed so far
- Were lockdowners and vaccinators really just trying to save lives? And is this what made them so dangerous in the end?
- Dancing COVID Nurses That Supported Draconian Mandates Switch To Climate Change
- UK Ministry of Justice Invests in Social Listening Tool
- Chief editor at Russian media outlet flees EU country over threats
- Zelensky uses martial law to avoid election
- UK Blocks Ukrainian Orthodox Priest’s Testimony at UN Security Council
- West ‘Torpedoed’ Ukraine Peace ‘Because We Want War With Russia’ – RFK Jr.
- Study: Trinity Nuclear Test Fallout Impacted 46 States, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
Brownstone Institute
- The Betrayal of the Environment by Environmentalists
- The Great Cloud of Disrepute
- The Crisis of Pseudoscience, by John F. Clauser
- Trump’s Disastrous Final Year in Office
- Idaho Christians Are Compensated $300,000 for Rights Violations
- Who Ordered the Lab-Leak Cover-Up?
- Solutions to Vaccine Troubles in Ten Sentences
- America’s Prolonged Economic Stagflation
- The Vaccine Mandate to Become a Citizen Must End
- Our Enemy, The State
Richie Allen
- 5,000 More Hospital Beds Will Be Available This Winter – NHS England
- Met Office Claims 40c Summers To Be New Normal
- Farage: I’ll Expand My War On Woke Banks”
- UN Calls For Global Ban On Smartphones In Schools
- NatWest Boss Resigns Over Nigel Farage Account Row
- Tory Peer Claims Rising Temps Would Be Beneficial For Britain
- Mexico Turns To Cloud Seeding To Tackle Intense Heatwave & Drought
- Scottish Govt Plans To Ban Sale Of Houses With Gas Boilers
- Privacy Policies Allow Banks To Monitor Customers Social Media Activity
- Richie Was A Guest On The Ripman Show On Manchester’s Fab Radio International
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Is The Cure Worse Than The Disease–Andrew Bolt
- Justin Rowlatt Promotes EVs
- Intrusive ‘smart meters’ threaten to turn UK homes into Net Zero panopticon
- EVs Spark Deadly Fire On Dutch Ship
- Hottest Day Evah In Palermo!
- Is global warming behind Greece’s wildfires?
- Past Heatwaves In Europe
- Manchester plans world’s largest battery to tackle intermittent wind energy
- Hydrogen, no matter the colour, cannot stop the looming renewable energy train crash
- How The BBC’s Heatwave Colour Schemes Have Changed
No Tricks Zone
- Meteorologist: “No Need To Worry About Drought” in Germany…Enough Water In The Ground
- New Study: 1900-2010 Global Warming So Uncertain Any Rate Or Magnitude Conclusion ‘Impossible’
- Energy Giant Vattenfall Puts Gigantic Offshore Wind Project On Ice, “Threatening UK Climate Targets”
- Italy Ruffled By German Health Minister’s Wild Claim: “Climate Change Destroying Southern Europe”
- Physicist: Physics Laws ‘Neglected’ In Climate Models…Doubled CO2 Leads To 0.6°C Warming
- Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting
- New Study Finds Greenland’s 1929-’31 Temps, Ice Extent, Snow Line ‘Comparable’ To Recent Decades
- Climate Expert: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For Everything
- Austrian Biochemical Engineer: “No Energy Production Method Is More Damaging Than Wind Turbines”
- New Study: Maps Of Ice Mass Loss Show Geothermal Heat Flow Explains 2003-2019 Antarctic Ice Melt
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply