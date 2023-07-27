Aletho News

Neil Oliver: Weather maps are among the most blatant forms of fearmongering deployed so far

GB News | July 22, 2023

Neil Oliver says weather maps are another example of fearmongering being exerted on the population.

July 27, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

