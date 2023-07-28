Sporadic Reports of Malaria Followed by “Breakthrough” Announcement of mRNA Vaccine

As an internal medicine physician and cardiologist I am in tune to diseases seen and presented at “morning report” at big academic medical centers. I can tell you over the decades each year there are a few cases of malaria. Travel history and contact tracing are never precise enough to declare where it came from. Malaria gives us a chance to talk about the characteristic life cycle of organism (plasmodium species), the mosquito vector, use of diagnostic testing including the blood smear etc.

So I was suspicious a few days ago when I heard about malaria in the U.S. as making a “comeback” and some patients asking me about bug spray. Now I see why there could be a manufactured interest in the age-old illness that is well treated with medications—a mRNA vaccine.

Alexa Cook at NewsHub is reporting: “ A team of researchers from Victoria University of Wellington’s Ferrier Research Institute, the Malaghan Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Australia have developed an mRNA-based vaccine that can effectively target and stimulate protective immune cell responses against the malaria-causing parasite.”

The timing of these events is uncanny. The only reason why a few cases of malaria which are always around would make the news would be an announcement of a new therapy or vaccine. So next time you hear about an old disease making a comeback, look for some new profitable drug or vaccine on the horizon and be suspicious of a false medical scare to juice up investor interest.

8 people have acquired malaria in the US. They’re the first in 20 years. The cases, identified in Florida and Texas, raise a lot of questions. By Keren Landman @landmanspeaking Updated Jul 19, 2023, 11:40am EDT

New Zealand scientists create new mRNA-based malaria vaccine in potential major breakthrough July 21, 2023 New Zealand scientists create new mRNA-based malaria vaccine in potential major breakthrough Alexa Cook