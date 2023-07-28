What a coincidence: Dengue cases skyrocket just as dengue vaccine approaches licensure

And just as Bill Gates is rolling out his genetically engineered mosquitos

One dengue vaccine was licensed in the US in 2019 after killing dozens of kids in the Philippines. Philippine Ministry of Health and Sanofi officials went on trial for manslaughter in that case, just before the FDA issued the same vaccine a license. While the license was only issued for people aged 9-16, and only if they had had dengue once already, your tax dollars rolled it out all over Puerto Rico. Will all vaccinators follow those strictures?

Here’s what CDC notes about the licensed vaccine:

This vaccine is different from other vaccines in that it is only recommended for people who have already been infected with dengue virus. The reason is that children without previous dengue infection are at increased risk for severe dengue disease and hospitalization if they get dengue after they are vaccinated with Dengvaxia. Therefore, healthcare providers should check for evidence of a laboratory-confirmed previous dengue infection before vaccination.

Another dengue vaccine has come before the VRBPAC FDA committee twice, and I blogged those meetings. It appears it only works for 2 of the 4 dengue strains. It supposedly did not need a blood test before use. Takeda is the manufacturer and it describes the vaccine here.

Epoch Times reports:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that cases of dengue fever could reach record highs this year. Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, a WHO official said on July 21. In January, the WHO claimed that dengue is the world’s fastest-spreading tropical disease and alleged it could be a “pandemic threat.” The disease was found in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for the first time on record, according to a health ministry report in March, while Europe has reported a surge in cases and Peru declared a state of emergency in most regions. About half of the world’s population is now at risk, Raman Velayudhan, a specialist at the WHO’s control of neglected tropical diseases department, told journalists in Geneva on Friday. Cases reported to the WHO hit an all-time high in 2019 with 5.2 million cases in 129 countries, said Mr. Velayudhan via video link.

I’m wondering how big the dengue market will get, given that no one had heard of RSV a year ago, and now the GSK and Pfizer RSV vaccines for elders are predicted to be worth $9 billion. No one had heard of dengue. But they will hear about it now.