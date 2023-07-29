Tell-Lie-Vision
Corbett • 07/24/2023
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
How has television been used as a vehicle of propaganda? What psychological techniques are deployed in media manipulation? What is the future of media? Join James for this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast on the past, present and future of television, media and brainwashing.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
DOCUMENTATION
|The Media Matrix
|Time Reference:
|01:02
|“David Kelly” search on corbettreport.com
|Time Reference:
|01:23
|Murdoch on the Iraq War
|Time Reference:
|04:17
|Fox Admits To Planting Political Brainwashing In Popular TV Shows
|Time Reference:
|05:30
|Amazon advertisement disguised as “news” and aired on multiple tv news programs
|Time Reference:
|07:27
|Is THIS Japan?!?
|Time Reference:
|10:22
|Bystander Points Out Maskless MSNBC Cameraman During Segment About People Not Wearing Masks
|Time Reference:
|11:33
|Neil Postman on audiovisual entertainment, education, culture, politics 1988
|Time Reference:
|12:25
|Nayirah testimony at hearing on Human Rights Violations in Kuwait
|Time Reference:
|17:37
|Nayirah Episode of 60 Minutes
|Time Reference:
|18:37
|Clips from To Sell A War – Gulf War Propaganda (1992)
|Time Reference:
|19:42
|Polls Show People Don’t Trust Dinosaur Media – New World Next Week
|Time Reference:
|24:45
|Information on Herbert Krugman experiments
|Time Reference:
|25:18
|Quotation from The Responsive Chord: How Radio and TV Manipulate You, Who You Vote For, What You Buy, And How You Think
|Time Reference:
|27:20
|Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this
|Time Reference:
|32:29
|Alison Morrow QUIT TV LIES…I Mean “News”
|Time Reference:
|34:41
|US adults spend 13 hours a day with media
|Time Reference:
|40:22
|Episode 420 – Mass Media: A History
|Time Reference:
|43:32
|Become a Corbett Report member
|Time Reference:
|52:45
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply