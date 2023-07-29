Tell-Lie-Vision

Aletho News

Corbett • 07/24/2023

How has television been used as a vehicle of propaganda? What psychological techniques are deployed in media manipulation? What is the future of media? Join James for this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast on the past, present and future of television, media and brainwashing.

DOCUMENTATION

The Media Matrix
Time Reference: 01:02

“David Kelly” search on corbettreport.com
Time Reference: 01:23

 

Murdoch on the Iraq War
Time Reference: 04:17

 

Fox Admits To Planting Political Brainwashing In Popular TV Shows
Time Reference: 05:30

 

Amazon advertisement disguised as “news” and aired on multiple tv news programs
Time Reference: 07:27

 

Is THIS Japan?!?
Time Reference: 10:22

 

Bystander Points Out Maskless MSNBC Cameraman During Segment About People Not Wearing Masks
Time Reference: 11:33

 

Neil Postman on audiovisual entertainment, education, culture, politics 1988
Time Reference: 12:25

 

Nayirah testimony at hearing on Human Rights Violations in Kuwait
Time Reference: 17:37

 

Nayirah Episode of 60 Minutes
Time Reference: 18:37

 

Clips from To Sell A War – Gulf War Propaganda (1992)
Time Reference: 19:42

 

Polls Show People Don’t Trust Dinosaur Media – New World Next Week
Time Reference: 24:45

 

Information on Herbert Krugman experiments
Time Reference: 25:18

 

Quotation from The Responsive Chord: How Radio and TV Manipulate You, Who You Vote For, What You Buy, And How You Think
Time Reference: 27:20

 

Tucker Carlson: We were shocked to learn this
Time Reference: 32:29

 

Alison Morrow QUIT TV LIES…I Mean “News”
Time Reference: 34:41

 

US adults spend 13 hours a day with media
Time Reference: 40:22

 

Episode 420 – Mass Media: A History
Time Reference: 43:32

 

Become a Corbett Report member
Time Reference: 52:45

