RFK Jr. Says Biden DHS Won’t Provide Secret Service Protection
By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | July 29, 2023
RFK Jr., whose father was assassinated on the presidential campaign trail in 1968, says the Biden Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has denied his request for Secret Service protection.
“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” Kennedy tweeted.
“Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.”
A misleading community note was added to the tweet, which suggests that candidates will only be protected within 120 days of the general election…
The Secret Service’s website suggests the same:
The actual text of the law, however, makes clear that the 120-day guidance is for spouses.
“Major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates and, within 120 days of the general Presidential election, the spouses of such candidates.“
Punctuation matters.
Meanwhile, an argument for why Kennedy should receive SS protection:
(continued, emphasis ours)
The law authorizes Secret Service protection for major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of the general presidential election. However, the evolution of the protective detail is based upon actual threats and acts of aggression against both the highest public office in the land and those who seek the position.
History shows there is precedent for candidates receiving protection >120 days ahead of the general election.
Donald Trump & Ben Carson were provided Secret Service protection 365 days before Election Day in 2015
Barack Obama was provided Secret Service protection 551 days before Election Day in 2007
RFK Jr is within the time range of the precedent set by the candidates above (465 days from Election Day) and is arguably under even greater threat given the Kennedy family’s tragic history of assassinations.
The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas) has the discretion and the ability to approve or deny Secret Service coverage to presidential candidates at any point in the campaign.
Given that the Biden Administration began to censor RFK Jr within days of getting into the White House and is continuing that censorship even through last week’s censorship hearing, it is not surprising that a Biden appointee has denied a political opponent’s request for Secret Service protection.
IS HE SERIOUS?
His father didn’t want the Secret Service minding JFK and wanted to provide his own security for JFK.
As agent John Norris explained in Bill Sloan’s book J.F.K.: Breaking the Silence and in an interview for Vincent Michael Palamara’s book Survivor’s Guilt: The Secret Service and the Failure to Protect President Kennedy:
“Except for George Hickey and Clint Hill, [many of the others] just basically sat there with their thumbs up their butts while the president was gunned down in front of them.”
Back in Washington, other Secret Service members were disturbed by the partying in the White House detail. Abraham Bolden, one of the only African American agents in Kennedy’s detail, had experienced plenty of racism in the service and says in his 2008 book, The Echo from Dealey Plaza, that he was later framed and sent to prison as retribution for speaking out about the lax behavior tolerated within the department. That November day, Bolden was one of the agents who could hardly believe what he was seeing. Standing in the Secret Service office in Chicago just after the president was shot, he wrote that he heard a fellow agent cry out, “I knew it would happen. I told those playboys that someone was going to get the president killed if they kept acting like they did. Now it’s happened.”
Today, Bolden, a 79-year-old retiree in Chicago, thinks that drinking definitely had something to do with the “lackadaisical” Secret Service performance when the Kennedy motorcade was under attack. “The biggest problem I ran into with the Secret Service when I was an agent was their constant drinking,” he told me. “When we would get to a place one of the first things they would do was stock up with liquor. They would drink and then we would go to work.” On November 22, Bolden says, “their reflexes were definitely affected by, number one, the loss of sleep and, number two, the fact that [some may have] consumed that amount of alcohol.”
Long work shifts and a tolerance for partying, drinking, and sometimes showing up for work with a hangover had become entrenched during J.F.K.’s years in office. Of those in the president’s security contingent on November 22, several were certainly sleep deprived, a not uncommon state among Secret Service members at the time. Agent Gerald Blaine recalls in his book The Kennedy Detail how he struggled to stay awake on numerous occasions and spoke of being afraid to sit down or lean against a wall lest he nod off: “Working double shifts had become so common since Kennedy became president that it was now almost routine. The three eight-hour shift rotation operated normally when the president was in the White House, but when he was traveling . . . there simply weren’t enough bodies.” Not only did many agents lack sleep, they rarely had time to eat. In his flight bag, along with extra ammunition and shoe polish, Blaine typically kept a few bags of peanuts—at times the only thing he ate all day.
Overworked and undermanned, the agency, under President Kennedy, had begun to skirt the department’s strictures. He was a risk-taker and a womanizer, who set a bad example. “Agents acknowledged that the Secret Service’s socializing intensified each year of the Kennedy administration, to a point where, by late 1963, a few members of the presidential detail were regularly remaining in bars until the early morning hours,” investigative journalist Seymour M. Hersh would note in his book The Dark Side of Camelot.
Hersh reported that things were so loose that at least three of the Kennedy women—sisters and cousins from the president’s large family—were said to have propositioned various agents. Arguably, all of this rule-breaking within the Kennedy sphere should have made the Secret Service more alert and more responsible. Instead, it may have had the opposite effect—although then–Secret Service Chief James Rowley would later testify that none of his men were impaired when they reported to work that morning.
