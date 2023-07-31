The Office for Shambolic National Statistics on Covid

Professor Norman Fenton and his team* have been reviewing ONS statistics on mortality by vaccination status for some time. The lecture below is a new summary of that work for a seminar prepared to coincide with the release of an Australian Medical Professionals’ Society book on Covid/excess deaths, which includes a chapter about this work. Professor Fenton has kindly agreed to our reproducing his introduction and film below.

* The main contributing authors are Martin Neil, Clare Craig and Scott MacLachlan.

***

THE UK, through the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is one of the only countries in the world where reasonably detailed mortality data by Covid vaccination status has been made public.

We have been carefully monitoring their vaccine data since 2021. This substack post summarised our views about the most recent ONS report and provides links to our various articles about their previous reports. It does not paint a pretty picture for the ONS and its reputation for integrity and accuracy.

Recently we were invited to write a chapter in a book about Covid and excess deaths being produced by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society. The chapter (based on work with others including Clare Craig, Scott McLachlan, Jonathan Engler, Joshua Guetzkow, Joel Smalley, Dan Russell and Jessica Rose) provides a summary of our various analyses of the ONS data up to its most recent report. While the ONS reports have concluded that all-cause mortality is lower in the vaccinated, our detailed analyses have shown that these conclusions are fundamentally flawed because of a range of systemic biases and flaws that work in favour of the ‘safe and effective’ vaccine hypothesis.

Our findings show that the ONS’s reputation for high quality data and analysis has been severely compromised by its shambolic work on the Covid vaccines.

We were invited to record a lecture about our chapter for a seminar to coincide with the release of the book. Here it is:

***

The text of the substack blog referred to above, published on July 26, 2023, can be found on Where are the numbers?