An NIH patent coupled with a histrionic CDC publicity stunt about dangers of RSV yield a new $9 billion market

Fauci’s legacy lives on under new directors Hugh Auchincloss (NIAID) and Lawrence Tabak (NIH)

I previously revealed a 2021 CDC-authored study showing that, based on death certificates, only 25 US babies per year die from RSV. 97% of US babies have been exposed to RSV by age 2, providing partial immunity. This also tells us that RSV is and has been widespread in the environment and is not a NEW virus that is suddenly killing us and for which we must get armored up.

CDC says elders die from RSV, but CDC has no idea how many. For most of us elders, an RSV infection is probably a cold—or nothing at all.

I wasn’t kidding when I said armored up. There are vaccines for pregnant women (but they appear to cause premature labor) in order to protect the babies; monoclonal antibodies for the babies themselves because, I guess, those vaccines given to their mothers don’t work very well; and vaccines for elders.

All rolled out at (nearly) warp speed. All paying royalties to the NIAID. All have efficacy that wears off very quickly. Which is a win for the manufacturers but a loss for the vaccinees.

But a $9 billion market is projected, cause you can get doctors to recommend just about anything, it seems. After all, following the CDC is the “standard of care” and the best guarantee against a malpractice case.

UPDATE: Now the mfr of ONLY, an RSV shot for the elderly, predicts $9 billion alone in that market—and more for the pregnancy and baby market. Yee gads.