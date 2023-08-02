Aletho News

New data shows deaths and disabilities continue to skyrocket

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 27, 2023

Returning guest and former BlackRock Equity Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, has been tracking the rising rate of non-COVID illness and excess deaths in the US and the UK since 2021, and has new alarming data on the skyrocketing rate of cardiovascular and hematological deaths. Hear the expert analysis on how these numbers may lead to a global economic crisis.

August 2, 2023 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

