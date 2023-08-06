The Truth About Oppenheimer with Patrick MacFarlane
Corbett • 08/03/2023
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Oppenheimer is part of the cultural zeitgeist at the moment and is receiving a lot of attention from the establishment media hype machine. But what is being left out of Hollywood’s latest piece of historical revisionism? Joining James today is Patrick MacFarlane of VitalDissent.com, whose new documentary, The Truth About Oppenheimer, purports to answer that question.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Patrick MacFarlane on The Corbett Report
Leave a Reply