Dr Jonathan Engler Dismantles The Covid Pandemic & mRNA “Vaccine” Narratives
Doc Malik | July 30, 2023
Dr Jonathan Engler is qualified in both medicine and law. During a varied career he has worked as a doctor, medical adviser within the pharmaceutical industry, entrepreneur and barrister. He has 4 adult children and 2 grandsons, and lives near Manchester in the North of England.
Jonathan co-chairs the Hart Group with Dr Clair Craig and is on the exec of Panda, for both of which he regularly writes and reviews articles.
In this conversation, Jonathan dismantles both the official Covid and mRNA “vaccine” narratives.
Enjoy and as ever love to you all x
August 9, 2023
