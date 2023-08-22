Zios Pay US Pols to Hate on Iran

Interview with Iranian Hamshahri newspaper

BY KEVIN BARRETT | AUGUST 22, 2023 Hamshahri 1. Some American officials, such as Tom Cotton, have described Iran’s recent victory as the White House dancing to Iran’s tune, and are angry about it. Former Vice President Mike Pence also lashed out at the recent prisoner swap with Iran, terming the new arrangement as “the largest ransom payment in American history” to the Islamic Republic. In your opinion, what is the main reason for the anger of the American officials, and more importantly, is Washington humiliated?

Tom Cotton and other Republicans who are criticizing the US-Iran prisoner swap and funds release are doing so for only one reason: They want to reap political gains. They hope to fool ignorant voters into viewing them as tougher on officially-designated US adveraries than their Democratic opponents. More importantly, they are preening in front of the mirror offering anti-Iran poses and gestures in order to convince wealthy hardline Zionists to give them more of the lavish bribes that fuel the American political system, euphemistically known as “campaign contributions.”

Ironically, Cotton and other anti-Iran Republicans are traitors posing as hyper-patriots. They and the Zionist-owned-and-operated mainstream media will never tell the American people the real reason for US hostility towards Iran: the power of the Jewish billionaires who constitute between one third and one half of the corrupt oligarchs who rule America, and who work together to make sure US foreign policy serves Israel first and America second if at all. Though US interests dictate comity with Iran, Zionist interests dictate the reverse. Since the US has been taken over by Zionists, it shoots itself in the foot by slavishly following Zionist orders to maintain hostile relations with Iran. Politicians like Cotton are, in essence, agents of a hostile foreign power. If the American people ever wake up, Cotton and his fellow traitors will face a harsh reckoning.

2. As you probably know, Iran’s blocked assets are estimated to be between 100 to 120 billion dollars in international accounts. On the other hand, it has been proven that there is no way to release Iran’s blocked assets except to put pressure on US officials. What are the ways to put pressure on the US from your point of view and which solution is more effective?

Iran is not really in a position to pressure US officials the way Israel does. Imagine, if you will, a world in which 40% of the richest Americans are ethnic Iranians and fanatically loyal to Tehran’s government. Then imagine that this group dominates the US media and uses it to propagandize on behalf of Tehran. Go one step further, and imagine that these maniacal ethnic loyalists dominate American and to some extent global organized crime, and liase with Iranian intelligence to gather blackmail material on American politicans and other leaders. That would be a world in which Iran could seriously “pressure,” or even control, the United States. And that is the world we are in—except that the nation in question is Israel, not Iran. (Those wishing to learn more about Israeli-linked organized crime’s death grip on the US should read the works of Michael Collins Piper, especially Final Judgment, alongside One Nation Under Blackmail by Whitney Webb.)

In the world as it stands, Iran, with its unshakeable support for Palestine, confronts an America that is largely controlled by its worst enemy. So it must do what it can to gain modest leverage, including finding ways to annoy the United States and then offering to reduce those annoyances in return for the US giving back its stolen money.

3. The Pentagon’s central command has claimed that the US will strengthen its military presence in the Strait of Hormuz with two ground-water offensive vessels to protect international shipping against the threat of Iran. How should this military presence be interpreted, and what are its effects on the resistance front?

Iran has two immense strategic advantages over the Zionist-controlled United States, which taken together largely negate the US edge in military firepower. Iran’s first advantage is its ability to decimate US military bases in the region, thanks to its rocket and drone programs. The US has kindly chosen to station substantial numbers of troops within easy range of Iranian rocket and drone fire. As in the parallel case with North Korea, that means that the US has essentially volunteered its troops as hostages. The fact that large numbers of Americans would quickly die in any major shooting war with Iran (or North Korea) serves as a potent deterrent to any US attack plans.

Iran’s second ace in the hole is its ability to shut down the Straits of Hormuz, the choke point through which more than a quarter of the world’s oil transits. Iran has massive firepower, including unstoppable anti-ship missiles, dug deep into the Zagros Mountains overlooking the Straits. Additionally, it can use its highly maneuverable navy to distribute mines and launch attacks on larger and clumsier craft.

In 2004 The Atlantic Magazine commissioned a war game, run by top military experts, simulating war between the US and Iran, and the result was “sobering”: Iran won in every conceivable scenario short of all-out nuclear annihilation. Since 2004 the Iranian edge has only grown, as Iran’s rocket, drone, and anti-ship-missile programs have made quantum leaps.

So when the US sends more men and materiel into the Strait of Hormuz, it is making an empty theatrical gesture which does not change the strategic equation. Unfortunately, though, the Straits are narrow and crowded, and the more American forces enter the area, the greater the possibility of misunderstandings and unintended clashes that could get out of hand.

The resistance front will no doubt figure out how to take advantage of the situation by raising the costs of (Zionist-driven) American aggression without crossing red lines that could lead to tragic losses on both sides.