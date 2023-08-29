Aletho News

Contaminating Good Data With Bad

tonyheller | August 27, 2023

Temperatures in cities have been known for a long time to be much warmer than surrounding rural areas. Instead of eliminating the Urban Heat Island contaminated data, NASA and NOAA use it contaminate surrounding rural stations as well.

August 29, 2023

