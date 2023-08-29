Contaminating Good Data With Bad
tonyheller | August 27, 2023
Temperatures in cities have been known for a long time to be much warmer than surrounding rural areas. Instead of eliminating the Urban Heat Island contaminated data, NASA and NOAA use it contaminate surrounding rural stations as well.
