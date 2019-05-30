Aletho News

Leaked OPCW report finds Douma chemical attack likely staged

TomoNews | May 29, 2019

A leaked document is casting doubt on the official narrative of the 2018 Douma gas attacks which were later used to justify American, British and French airstrikes on Syria.

  1. Any stories I see on Jew-owned media, I already assume they’re a lie. America is complicit.

    When someone lies to me over and over and over again, I stop believing them. I suggest you all do the same.
    Who owns the media?

    In other words…oh nevermind. I give up. Apparently, humans are stupid beyond belief.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

    • Put that in your book of philosophy, assholes.

      Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  2. I’m not anti-semitic, I’m just anti-jew. Change my mind.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  3. Full admission: I love and trust Jesus Christ. Mock me all you want.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

    • Faith, hope, and love.

      Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  4. Of course, once one accepts Jesus Christ, one has to give up all their thoughts and traditions. Eh, I’m tired of it all.

    But I must persevere to the end.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  5. Love grows cold because of lawlessness.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  6. Again I say: Love grows cold because of lawlessness. It’s biblical.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply

  7. The Bible is the be all and end all. There is no other way around it.

    Argue with me all you want. You will lose.

    Comment by tsisageya | May 30, 2019 | Reply


