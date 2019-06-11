Carey Wedler on Tulsi Gabbard’s Hope and Change
Corbett • 06/11/2019
Yay! Another politician seems to hold a correct opinion on an important policy issue. Time to give up on those silly anarchist ideals and vote for the CFR member who’s right about one thing (and wrong about a lot of things), right guys? Well, maybe not. Joining me today to discuss the important issue of Hope And Change 2.0 is Carey Wedler of The Anti-Media.
SHOW NOTES:
Interview 1249 – Carey Wedler on How Government $ach$ Won The (s)Election
Why do Democrats & the mainstream media hate this veteran & presidential candidate?
Tulsi voted to fund the DoD war machine
Vote Tulsi for Sensible Gun Control!
Tulsi will protect Medicare and Social Security!
Wedler: Why I’m burning my last bridge with Obama
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4
June 11, 2019
