Florida Passes Bill Suppressing Free Speech on Israel, Palestine
Florida Governor Ron De Santis during his recent tour of Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)
Palestine Chronicle | June 17, 2019
Israel has been granted protection from its critics by the state of Florida in recent amendments to the Florida Educational Equality Act (FEEA) that suppresses free speech.
Under new definitions of anti-Semitism adopted by the American state, limits have been placed on discussions of the plight of the Palestinian people and underscoring the brutality of Israel’s occupation.
The bill is likely to open the door for criminal charges to be leveled against human rights activists and critics that advocate a single democratic state in which Israeli Jews, Palestinians, and all others are granted full, equal rights.
Supporters of the Palestine cause face the prospect of being silenced on the grounds that calls for equality under a single democratic state is deemed to be an attempt to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination and that such a call for non-discrimination questions Israel’s right to exist.
Florida signed the bill while its governor, Ron DeSantis, was on tour of Israel and the occupied territories.
DeSantis, who has called Florida “the most Israel-friendly state in the country”, visited the US embassy in Jerusalem to ceremonially sign the new law. He also paid a visit to Ariel University, located in an illegal settlement, to receive an honor for “his dedication, leadership, and commitment to the State of Israel.”
Reports also confirm that he had met with Sheldon Adelson, a top funder of the Republican Party and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This ‘law’ not only criminalizes Democracy – calls for it anyway – but legalizes dictatorship over unjustly imprisoned indigenous people whose land and means of subsistence have been stolen, whose Universal Rights to food, water, aid, security and free speech have been denied by a hostile foreign occupying regime; a regime which by its very antagonism to other people of a different persuasion, has forfeited any right it may have had to settle in someone else’s homeland. If Florida is so complicit in this serial criminal entity it should accommodate the chosen people in its land, notwithstanding that it also occupies territory stolen from indigenous people.
