Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Meet Lee Harvey Oswald, Sheep-Dipped Patsy

Corbett • 06/10/2019

Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / *NO LONGER ON YOUTUBE

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

In this 2013 episode of The Corbett Report (which has been scrubbed from YouTube) we explore the life and legend of Lee Harvey Oswald. Was he a poor, disgruntled loner or an overachieving marine? A presidential assassin or a sheep-dipped patsy? Find out in this special edition of The Corbett Report.

CLICK HERE for transcript, sources and mp3 audio for this podcast.

June 19, 2019 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |