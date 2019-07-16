The WORST Part of the Epstein Case
Corbett • 07/16/2019
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube
According to the dinosaur media, the worst part about the exposure of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking and high-level blackmail operation is that it bolsters conspiracy theories about child sex trafficking and elite corruption. Newsflash: they’re trying to gaslight you. Don’t fall for it for a second.
SHOW NOTES:
Norm MacDonald on Cosby
How the Epstein Case Explains the Rise of Conspiracy Theorists
In ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Stanley Kubrick Captured Horrors of Jeffrey Epstein Era
Share this:
Related
July 16, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Video | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The WORST Part of the Epstein Case
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Mueller Scrambles To Limit Evidence After Indicted Russians Actually Show Up In Court
By Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – 06/13/2018
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scrambling to limit pretrial evidence handed over to a Russian company he indicted in February over alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, according to Bloomberg.
Mueller asked a Washington federal Judge for a protective order that would prevent the delivery of copious evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting, LLC, one of three Russian firms and 13 Russian nationals. The indictment accuses the firm of producing propaganda, pretending to be U.S. activists online and posting political content on social media in order to sow discord among American voters.
The special counsel’s office argues that the risk of the evidence leaking or falling into the hands of foreign intelligence services, especially Russia, would assist the Kremlin’s active “interference operations” against the United States. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,589,197 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Honduras Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Leland Roth on Teaching Holocaust Aaron on Teaching Holocaust Brian Harry, Austral… on Mueller Scrambles To Limit Evi… Brian Harry, Austral… on Teaching Holocaust Brian Harry, Austral… on Real Hedge-Fund Managers Think… Brian Harry, Austral… on US mission in Baghdad serves a… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israel’s Latest ‘Security Prob… Stan Squires on Guaido Security Arrested for S… traducteur on Israel’s Latest ‘Security Prob… roberthstiver on Real Hedge-Fund Managers Think… tonytran2015 on Real Hedge-Fund Managers Think… roberthstiver on Iran Ready to Hold Talks With… michael on Israel’s machinery of disposse… michael on Israel’s machinery of disposse… Brian Harry, Austral… on Why The BBC acts as a Propagan…
Aletho News
- The WORST Part of the Epstein Case July 16, 2019
- Congress investigating possible secret ‘bioweaponization’ of insects by the Pentagon July 16, 2019
- Turkey undeterred by US sanctions threat July 16, 2019
- Sic Transit Gloria Mueller July 16, 2019
- How Assange & RT meddled in 2016, according to CNN’s ‘possibilities’, innuendo & lies July 16, 2019
- Teaching Holocaust July 16, 2019
- UK govt unveils plan to teach school kids about ‘fake news’… What could go wrong? July 16, 2019
- Israeli firm spying on Palestinians says it only works with ‘democratic countries’ July 15, 2019
- Israel’s Latest ‘Security Problem’: Who’s to Blame for Gaza’s Environmental Crisis July 15, 2019
- Palestinians lose $270m per year due to military checkpoints: Study July 15, 2019
- Israel face-recognition start-up ‘secretly tracking Palestinians’ July 15, 2019
- US mission in Baghdad serves as Mossad, Daesh headquarters: Iraqi MP July 15, 2019
- Real Hedge-Fund Managers Think Epstein’s Actual Business Was Blackmail July 15, 2019
- Ending myth of ‘Millionaire Mullah’ – Part 3 July 15, 2019
- Iran Ready to Hold Talks With US if Sanctions Lifted – Rouhani July 15, 2019
- 60 Years Since the Largest U.S. Nuclear Accident and Captured Federal Agencies July 14, 2019
- Israel’s machinery of dispossession has crushed the hopes of an inspirational family July 14, 2019
- Foreign Ministry: No ongoing negotiations between Iran, US at any level July 14, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Why the BBC Acts as a Propaganda Outlet for Israel – An Insider View July 16, 2019
- How Israel Systematically Hides Evidence of 1948 Expulsion of Arabs July 15, 2019
- Mahmoud Ahmad al-Adham July 12, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply