Jeffrey Epstein found ‘injured & semiconscious’ with suspicious marks on neck in jail cell
RT | July 25, 2019
Millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found “injured and in a fetal position” in his New York jail cell with marks around his neck, leading to speculation that he’d been attacked or injured himself to get transferred.
While authorities have questioned another inmate over the situation – a former cop locked up for allegedly killing four men in a drug conspiracy – multiple sources have rushed to the media claiming Epstein tried to hang himself, while another source claims he staged the injury to get transferred to another facility. He is currently on suicide watch, according to two sources.
Former Westchester police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, who was charged with killing four men over a drug deal gone bad and burying them in his backyard, claims he never touched Epstein and didn’t see what happened, according to his lawyer. “They are in the same unit and doing well,” and have even found common ground in complaining about flooding, rodents, and bad food in the jail, he said.
Given the amount of blackmail information Epstein reportedly has on extremely powerful people, speculation that one of them might want to get him out of the picture has been simmering on social media since his arrest, only to erupt in the wake of this latest report. “Organized criminals have long arms,” one user tweeted. “If he dies, I’m going to have to ask, what wealthy individual(s) had him killed or did he really commit suicide?” another wondered. Others took issue with the theory, suggesting that if someone wanted Epstein dead, it would have happened already.
Following Epstein’s arrest on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges earlier this month, additional victims have reportedly come forward. The mysterious magnate all but skated on similar charges over a decade ago, pleading to a lesser charge of soliciting prostitution and serving just 13 months in a sweetheart deal that permitted him to leave prison during the day. Alexander Acosta, the prosecuting attorney on that case, resigned as Secretary of Labor two weeks ago over his handling of the deal, though he claimed in interviews with the Trump transition team he had been told to “back off” because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.”
Epstein faces 45 years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Epstein was denied bail last week after authorities learned he had a fake Saudi passport and wads of cash secreted in a safe inside his home. Judge Richard Berman also pointed to danger to the community and Epstein’s alleged history of intimidating witnesses in his decision to keep the financier in jail. Epstein’s lawyers have appealed, seeking to have him released on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Ray Chandler and Jeffrey Epstein Used Modeling Agencies to Identify Targets for Sexual Abuse
Q!!mG7VJxZNCI23 Jul 2019 – 5:12:14 PM
https://twitter.com/SeanCordicon/status/1153737540702285825📁
Targets (‘models’) made to fill out an extensive background report?
Targets (‘models’) asked in detail re: family?
Targets (‘models’) generally ‘green lit’ based on ‘loner’ ‘insecurity’ ‘depressed’ P_eval?
Targets (‘models’) generally ‘green lit’ based on ‘humble’ ‘poorer’ family background? [prevent possible ‘legal’ retaliation]
THE SPIDER-WEB CONNECTS THOSE MOST TRUSTED, THOSE MOST RICH, THOSE MOST POWERFUL, …………..
SAFE?
FREE?
Highest Level Security + MAX Protect
Q
UPDATE: If Epstein was found in the fetal position, that’s a defense posture which means he got attacked. It was not a “suicide attempt” no matter what they try to claim now that this got out. A possible attacker is now being questioned.
UPDATE TO THE FOLLOWING, SEE THIS
he is very likely to be severely brain damaged. He may or may not live.
ROBERT STEELE: Epstein is easily a bishop on the chessboard between Trump and the Deep State inclusive of its Zionist underbelly. Epstein should be in one of our special detention facilities deep inside a military base with its own perimeter, under safehouse conditions, being systematically debriefed. That he is in a cell where he could commit suicide or be attacked calls into question the competence of President Trump’s national security team (as well as their loyalty — Bolton and Pompeo clearly want Epstein to die and will do everything they can to help destroy all useful information). The Mossad and CIA and FBI probably have copies of all of the damning videos, what they want to conceal now is WHO was blackmailed and WHAT those being blackmailed did for them. That is precisely what President Trump should be going after. Clown show — or treason in the guise of incompetence? My guess: the latter. This does however also continue the cover-up pattern of which NBC is clearly a part, to wit, no Mossad to see here folks, move along….
Then of course there is the more subtle plan, which is that this is a prequel to Epstein’s being found “dead” and quickly exported, very much alive, to minister to a cluster of little girls and boys deep inside Israel where many of the leaders are both Satanically possessed and very much in the pedophile and murderous pedophile mode. President Donald Trump is not being responsible about how he looks after this case and neither is Attorney General William Barr.
The veils remain in place:
4th: Les Wexner as financier of fake billionaire Jeffrey Epstein
5th: Mossad control of it all, upgrading from Maxwell’s prostitution ring
6th: CIA and FBI complicity from day one
7th: 49 other Mossad pedophilia entrapment operations, one in each state
3496
New: Title TBD
Q!!mG7VJxZNCI25 Jul 2019 – 12:38:05 AM
Does a person who fights hard for bail, then appeals the original decision (attempt to overturn), attempt suicide prior to the ruling of the appeal?
Logical thinking.
Q
