Hamas lauds Abbas’s decision to revoke agreements with Israel
Palestine Information Center – July 26, 2019
GAZA – The Hamas Movement has applauded Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to renounce the agreements signed with Israel as “a step in the right direction,” calling for translating it into actions immediately.
“This move is in line with the requirements of the difficult stage the Palestinian cause is facing and will repair wrong paths that have always twisted the Palestinian political trajectory and brought the Palestinian question to such difficult juncture,” Hamas stated on Thursday.
The Movement stressed that the Palestinian people looks forward to real and urgent practical measures that translate Abbas’s decision into actions.
July 26, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Hamas, Israel, Palestine, Zionism
