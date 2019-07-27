Steal This Podcast (Please!)
What is “intellectual property,” exactly? Where does this pernicious idea come from? And how does this philosophical wrong turn lead us not just into the heart of absurdity, but toward the censorship of the internet and the control of your genome? Find out in this jam-packed edition of The Corbett Report . . . and stay tuned for the worldwide debut of James Corbett’s blockbuster online protest song, “IP Freely (Screw YouTube)”!
How today’s copyright policy impacts me
Guy Gets Bogus YouTube Copyright Claim… On Birds Singing In The Background
United States Patent 5443036 “Method of exercising a cat”
United States Patent 6025810 “Hyper-Light-Speed Antenna”
United States Patent 3936384 “Religious soap”
Reese’s trademarks the colour orange
Restaurant Trademarks Bozo; Bozo The Clown Unhappy
Why Intellectual Property is not Genuine Property
The Dumbest Propaganda Video Ever
Yet Another Study Finds Patents Do Not Encourage Innovation
Against Intellectual Monopoly.
David K. Levine is Against Intellectual Monopoly
Against Intellectual Property.
Open Seeds: Biopiracy and the Patenting of Life
The Ethical Case Against Intellectual Property (by David Koepsell)
Interview 1363 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
As Expected, EU Nations Rubber Stamp EU Copyright Directive
EU Looking To Regulate Everything Online, And To Make Sites Proactively Remove Material
