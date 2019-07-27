Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Steal This Podcast (Please!)

Corbett • 07/26/2019

What is “intellectual property,” exactly? Where does this pernicious idea come from? And how does this philosophical wrong turn lead us not just into the heart of absurdity, but toward the censorship of the internet and the control of your genome? Find out in this jam-packed edition of The Corbett Report . . . and stay tuned for the worldwide debut of James Corbett’s blockbuster online protest song, “IP Freely (Screw YouTube)”!

Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES
How today’s copyright policy impacts me

Guy Gets Bogus YouTube Copyright Claim… On Birds Singing In The Background

United States Patent 5443036 “Method of exercising a cat

United States Patent 6025810 “Hyper-Light-Speed Antenna

United States Patent 3936384 “Religious soap

Reese’s trademarks the colour orange

Restaurant Trademarks Bozo; Bozo The Clown Unhappy

Why Intellectual Property is not Genuine Property

stephankinsella.com

c4sif

Wex: intellectual property

The Dumbest Propaganda Video Ever

Yet Another Study Finds Patents Do Not Encourage Innovation

Against Intellectual Monopoly.

David K. Levine is Against Intellectual Monopoly

Everything is a Remix

Against Intellectual Property.

Open Seeds: Biopiracy and the Patenting of Life

The Ethical Case Against Intellectual Property (by David Koepsell)

BRCA FAQ

Can genes be patented?

Interview 1363 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

As Expected, EU Nations Rubber Stamp EU Copyright Directive

EU Looking To Regulate Everything Online, And To Make Sites Proactively Remove Material

Interview 1465 – Glyn Moody on the EU Copyright Directive

July 27, 2019 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Economics, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |