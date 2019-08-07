Modi Sent A Message To All Of India’s Minorities With His Latest Moves In Kashmir

Modi’s unprecedented revocation of Kashmir’s relative “autonomy” is meant to send a message to all of India’s minorities that they too might see what little rights they have left rescinded as well if they dare to resist the central government like the aforementioned region’s Muslims have. India’s international perception managers have spun the false narrative that Kashmir is the only region under New Delhi’s control that enjoys special privileges, but that’s not true at all since the amendments made to Article 371 of the constitution provide similar relative “autonomy” to a handful of others, mostly located in the restless Northeast that’s colloquially known as the “Seven Sisters”. More specifically, Mizoram and Nagaland also have restrictions in place prohibiting the purchase of land by non-residents, but they too could see these supposed “guarantees” taken away at a moment’s notice like what just happened with Kashmir’s if they ever experience a revival of separatist sentiment.

Awareness of these little-known facts by observers from abroad dismantles New Delhi’s narrative that Kashmir’s relative “autonomy” was taken away in order to promote the growth, development, and security of the region since Mizoram and Nagaland especially have been plagued by violence for years already. In fact, India bombed its own people a little over half a century ago for the first time ever when attacking Mizo rebels, and it’s currently in the process of negotiating a secretive peace deal with their Naga counterparts who are demanding their own flag, constitution, and recognition of their irredentist claims in the Northeastern region (the first two of which Kashmir had up until Monday). Not only that, but both quasi-“autonomous” regions are also terribly underdeveloped, with their socio-economic and security situations mirroring Kashmir’s (if not being worse in some respects) and therefore debunking the state’s claims that these three reasons were why the latter’s rights were suddenly taken away from it.

When comparing Kashmir, Mizoram, and Nagaland, it’s clear that the greatest difference between the first-mentioned and the other two is that this Muslim minority-majority region has most actively resisted the central government, showing that Modi’s latest moves against its people are strictly punitive in nature, especially when considering the implications of allowing non-residents to purchase property there. An Indian RT op-ed contributor was seemingly ecstatic about how “demographically, the idea is to dissolve Kashmiri separatism in a sea of Indian nationalism through the intermixing of populations, blunting the sharp edge of separatism that comes from lack of ethnic heterogeneity in the Kashmir Valley, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim”, even though Pakistani Prime Minister Khan warned the world that this amounts to ethnic cleansing. Put another way, India is unleashing the same “Weapons of Mass Migration” that Ivy League researcher Kelly M. Greenhill wrote about.

Mizoram and Nagaland, however, are spared from being victimized by this demographic variation of Hybrid War so long as they continue to submit to the central authorities, but even then there’s no assurance that the government will honor the privileges bestowed upon them in the amendments to Article 371 after showing how easily they could remove these similar rights from the Kashmiris. There are more than enough Hindu-extremist settlers in the BJP’s heartland that are eager to colonize what they regard as the “backwards” people of those two Northeastern regions if their relative “autonomy” was rescinded, just like there are many Zionist settlers in “Israel” just waiting for Tel Aviv’s permission to do the same to even more Palestinians in the West Bank, so these smaller targeted populations could be even comparatively easier to ethnically cleanse than the Kashmiris if they dare to step out of line and anger the “Indian Empire” that their representatives agreed to become “protectorates” of.