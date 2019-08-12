Jeffrey Epstein Dies Along With The Secrets He Held
Fault Lines Radio | August 12, 2019
August 12, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein Dies Along With The Secrets He Held
In Memoriam
FBI, DOJ Officials Have Every Reason to Lose Sleep Over Epstein Sex Trafficking Case
By Ekaterina Blinova | Sputnik | 13.07.2019
… “The indictment revealed on 8 July covers alleged crimes that began in 2002, when Robert Mueller headed the FBI, and while James Comey was US Attorney in the Southern District of NY [in 2002-2003 and then Deputy Attorney General from 2003 to 2005 – Sputnik], where today’s charges were unsealed”, Charles Ortel pointed out. “Mueller was still head of the FBI when Epstein’s attorneys appear to have brokered a highly favourable resolution that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state crimes and avoid prosecution for federal crimes. One wonders what records may exist concerning Mueller’s and/or the FBI’s analysis of this resolution?” … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
