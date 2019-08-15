How Homogenization Destroys Climate Science
Tony Heller | August 13, 2019
In this video, I show how NOAA and NASA create the appearance of warming – by contaminating rural temperature data with bad data from Urban Heat Islands.
Share this:
Related
August 15, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
When Israel Is Mighty
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Obama’s Unending Wars
Fronting the Foreign Policy of the Permanent Warfare State
By Jim Miles | Palestine Chronicle | August 12, 2019
… Throughout Obama’s Unending Wars author Jeremy Kuzmarov contrasts Obama’s rhetoric about the military helping people live free, protecting them from threats, promoting peace and human rights throughout the world, while all the while throughout his presidency (and after) he supported dictatorships and big business while killing or buying off opponents to the empire. Glen Ford’s introduction sums it all up on the very first line, “Barak Obama may go down in presidential history as the most effective – and deceptive – imperialist of them all.”
The introduction to the book expands on that theme as Obama’s presidency was significant in “institutionalizing a permanent warfare state,” as he was the “most perfect spokesman for the military-industrial complex” with a “liberal and humanitarian veneer.”
After drawing comparisons to Woodrow Wilson’s failed ideals and citing an Obama speech wherein Obama says “Evil does exist in the world,” Kuzmarov concludes “If evil exists in this world, Obama put America on its side.”
The writing then turns through a range of chapters covering many details of the Obama era, from his pre-election marketing through to a reprisal of Wilsonian comparisons, a look at the policy towards Latin America and finally a well-written summary conclusion.
In his summary statement on Obama’s marketing, Obama’s actions “betrayed his progressive base who all along failed to see him for what he was…a…cynical and calculating political operative who rode the wave of liberal guilt over the history of slavery and Jim Crow to personal fame and glory.” A rather powerful statement which is fully supported by subsequent chapters detailing how Obama provided cover for the warfare state.
Africa, regardless of Obama’s heritage and skin color, was increasingly subject to the warfare state,
“With drones buzzing overhead, and the ghosts of dead Congolese littered about, he duped and deceived Africans in a manner the even Cecil Rhodes would have admired.” … Full review
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,618,436 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
ontogram on Israeli Cluster Bomb Kills Leb… Brian Harry, Austral… on Punishing the World With … Victor G. on Who Killed Jeffrey Epstei… Brian Harry, Austral… on Gibraltar releases Iran-operat… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israeli Cluster Bomb Kills Leb… Brian Harry, Austral… on Soon Doctors Will Screen Every… Victor G. on Why Continuity roberthstiver on Gibraltar releases Iran-operat… GGH on A Few Thoughts on Jeffrey Epst… GGH on Who Killed Jeffrey Epstei… GGH on Why Continuity GCGH on Guardian Attacks Epstein “Cons… islambeforeself on 4 Palestinians Killed by Israe… roberthstiver on Guardian Attacks Epstein “Cons… roberthstiver on Why Continuity
Aletho News
- How Homogenization Destroys Climate Science August 15, 2019
- How the OPCW’s investigation of the Douma incident was nobbled August 15, 2019
- Soon Doctors Will Screen Everyone For Drugs August 15, 2019
- Israeli Cluster Bomb Kills Lebanese Child in South Lebanon August 15, 2019
- US Axis of Aggression in Gulf August 15, 2019
- Punishing the World With Sanctions August 15, 2019
- Gibraltar releases Iran-operated tanker despite US pressure: Paper reports August 15, 2019
- Guardian Attacks Epstein “Conspiracy Theories” August 14, 2019
- Russian Blast Points to Danger of New Nuclear Arms Race August 14, 2019
- Corbynite Chris Williamson MP sues Labour for ‘re-suspension’ over alleged anti-Semitism August 14, 2019
- Why Continuity August 14, 2019
- We must boycott Israeli sports as we did with Apartheid South Africa August 14, 2019
- S Korean lawmakers voice opposition to Hormuz deployment August 14, 2019
- Majority Leader Steny Hoyer August 14, 2019
- Parliament to discuss foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs August 14, 2019
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? August 14, 2019
- Big dreams for a small school August 14, 2019
- US inks deal to purchase Iron Dome missile systems from Israel August 14, 2019
If Americans Knew
- FAIR: The NYT’s Pro-War Arguments Against War With Iran August 14, 2019
- Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Road to Damascus’ that the media isn’t talking about August 13, 2019
- Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak’s many ties to Epstein August 13, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply