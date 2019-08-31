Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Facebook Targets Lee Camp & Jimmy Dore For Censorship

The Jimmy Dore Show | August 31, 2019

Become a Premium Member: http://bit.ly/JDPremium & https://www.patreon.com/jimmydore

Schedule of Live Shows: http://bit.ly/2gRqoyL

Full audio version of The Jimmy Dore Show on iTunes: http://bit.ly/tjdshow

August 31, 2019 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Video |

1 Comment »

  1. Facebook Targets Lee Camp & Jimmy Dore For Censorship

    Sure it does. Everyone knows that they are nothing but controlled opposition. Sorry. They are Liars.

    Comment by tsisageya | August 31, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |