Fault Lines Radio Interview With Whitney Webb (August 30, 2019)
Fault Lines Radio | August 30, 2019
Interview begins at 2:20:21
Share this:
Related
August 31, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Video | Israel, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Google’s Power to Shift Elections—Zachary Vorhies, Greg Coppola and Dr. Robert Epstein
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Reflections on Mark Steyn’s ‘A Disgrace to the Profession’
By Rick Wallace | Watts Up With That? | March 29, 2017
Mark Steyn’s A Disgrace to the Profession is a compilation of scientific commentary on Michael Mann and his work and is a valuable antidote to the idea that questioning or criticizing this particular researcher is an overt admission of ignorance, let alone an “attack on science”. What I will argue in this essay is that Steyn has done serious students of the AGW hysteria an even greater service. In fact, this work reveals some features of the hysteria that are, I think, critical for understanding it in depth. The present essay, which will elaborate on this point, is intended as a contribution to the study of what one of those quoted in Steyn’s book called “pathological science”.
For those who aren’t familiar with the work, Steyn’s book is a collection of highly critical comments by scientists of varying degrees of eminence concerning Michael Mann and his (in)famous “hockey stick” temperature graph. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,633,403 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on Lying for Israel: Why Nearly E… tsisageya on Facebook Targets Lee Camp… tsisageya on The Bigotry of Environmental… tsisageya on The Bigotry of Environmental… tsisageya on The Bigotry of Environmental… tsisageya on The Bigotry of Environmental… tsisageya on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… tsisageya on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… tsisageya on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… tsisageya on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… tsisageya on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… traducteur on Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far… madams122017 on Israel partisan Peter Berkowit… roberthstiver on Israel partisan Peter Berkowit… madams122017 on Israel partisan Peter Berkowit…
Aletho News
- Fault Lines Radio Interview With Whitney Webb (August 30, 2019) September 1, 2019
- Facebook Targets Lee Camp & Jimmy Dore For Censorship August 31, 2019
- The Bigotry of Environmental Pessimism August 31, 2019
- Israel Uses Its Firepower, Far and Wide August 31, 2019
- NYT Presents Murder of a Palestinian Boy as ‘National Trauma’—for Jewish Israelis August 31, 2019
- Adam Schiff’s New Law Expands Definition of ‘Domestic Terrorism’, Promotes FBI Entrapment August 31, 2019
- Israel partisan Peter Berkowitz named head of State Dept Policy Planning August 31, 2019
- Google’s Power to Shift Elections—Zachary Vorhies, Greg Coppola and Dr. Robert Epstein August 31, 2019
- Liberals use RCMP in attempt to silence critics of their foreign policy August 30, 2019
- Science Goes Up In Rainforest Smoke August 30, 2019
- Another Syrian Victory – and West’s Telling Silence August 30, 2019
- YouTube Bans Infowars Relaunch – Days After Promising To Allow ‘Controversial’ Content August 30, 2019
- Google Is Not a Search Engine, It Is a Social Engineering Program August 30, 2019
- ‘My Work is Rock Solid’: Researcher Defends Google Electioneering Findings Bashed by Clinton August 30, 2019
- The Newest US Anti-Iran Sanctions: Null Effect in Political-Economic Terms, But Revealing Hidden Messages August 30, 2019
- Film ‘Official Secrets’ is the Tip of a Mammoth Iceberg August 29, 2019
- Who is Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution? Oceanographer or defense contractor? August 29, 2019
- India begins sending Russia money for S-400s despite pressure from US August 29, 2019
If Americans Knew
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply