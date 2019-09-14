Mark LaGanga’s WTC 9/11 Video
MiscellaneousUploads
Re-upload from WTCFOIAVideos in full 1080p 60 fps. Let’s hope it doesn’t get taken down for copyright…
Share this:
Related
September 14, 2019 - Posted by aletho | False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | 9/11, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Mind Blowing Epstein Related Facts You Haven’t Heard
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
28 pages of misdirection
By Dick Atlee, Ken Freeland, and Cheryl Curtiss | Truth and Shadows | September 18, 2015
For years the 9/11 Truth movement has been vainly pleading with mainstream media – and the “alternative” 9/11-Truth-rejecting media (which we’ll include for our purposes as mainstream) to cover any of the endless, obvious problems with any of the Official 9/11 Conspiracy Theory (OCT) tales we’ve been told. Now, all of a sudden, these same mainstream media, echoing prestigious players like former US Senator Bob Graham, are on the rampage about a “9/11 cover-up,” and are pushing for the release of 28 redacted pages from the 2002 Joint Congressional Intelligence Committee 9/11 Inquiry’s report! So…let’s all of us 9/11 Truthers jump aboard this fast moving train with both feet, right?
The Truth movement has gradually been gaining a foothold with the public; a growing number of people countenance some kind of government role in 9/11 and/or its cover-up. Suspicion has likewise grown about the role played by Bush-administration neocons and their Zionist bedfellows. After 15 years of staunch media refusal to report the flagrantly obvious holes in the various OCT stories we’ve been fed, why is this particular issue suddenly headline news? Why at this particular juncture? And how does it just happen to be spearheaded by one of the major contributors to the initial coverup?
Let’s examine the question of why the Deep State might want this story heated up to a fever pitch… continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,645,682 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
GGH on In Chile, Dictatorship-Era Leg… GGH on Green-smearing – from Nicaragu… Aaron on Human Trafficking is Booming i… Brian Harry, Austral… on UN slams US and allied forces… Brian Harry, Austral… on Bolton Gone: Improved Peace… Sparrow on Security, terrorism & Iran… Sparrow on Security, terrorism & Iran… Brian Harry, Austral… on Israel Directing Policy Throug… Brian Harry, Austral… on Canada sells Iran’s properties… Brian Harry, Austral… on Human Trafficking is Booming i… ontogram on Saudi crown prince meets with… Aaron on A False Accusation of Antisemi… Robert Browning on A False Accusation of Antisemi… roberthstiver on Security, terrorism & Iran… roberthstiver on Security, terrorism & Iran…
Aletho News
- Green-smearing – from Nicaragua to Bolivia September 13, 2019
- In Chile, Dictatorship-Era Legacy of Impunity Is Still Endorsed by Governments September 13, 2019
- Canada sells Iran’s properties, gives money away to ‘terror victims’ September 13, 2019
- Human Trafficking is Booming in Yemen as the War Enters its Fifth Year September 13, 2019
- War is imposed on us by US, we can fight it for 100 years, Taliban tells RT after talks cut off September 13, 2019
- The Pirates of Gibraltar September 13, 2019
- Bolton Gone: Improved Peace Prospects? September 13, 2019
- Saudi crown prince meets with Zionist Christian delegation in Jeddah September 13, 2019
- Israel Directing Policy Through US Treasury: Sanctioning Hezbollah’s Political Allies in Lebanon September 13, 2019
- UN slams US and allied forces for war crimes & civilian targeting in Syria September 13, 2019
- Mind Blowing Epstein Related Facts You Haven’t Heard September 13, 2019
- 9/11: You Weren’t Stupid, Mr. Brown! September 12, 2019
- Security, terrorism & Iran: What Netanyahu talked to Putin about, days ahead of Israeli election September 12, 2019
- Australians detained in Iran were nabbed for flying drone in military area – reports September 12, 2019
- A False Accusation of Antisemitism from Where You Would Least Expect It September 12, 2019
- Trump the Russian Puppet. A Story That Just Will Not Die September 12, 2019
- Bolton has left the building – hopefully, so too have his crackpot ideas September 12, 2019
- 9/11: 40 phone-calls that changed the world – but were they real? September 12, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Another week of Israeli violence: confiscation, abduction, killing, destruction September 14, 2019
- PBS adds pro-Israel headline to its own report on Israeli attacks in Gaza September 13, 2019
- Gideon Levy: Please, Bibi, Let the Annexation Begin September 12, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply